March Madness Preview: No. 7 Florida vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts

It is March, and the madness has begun. In the NCAA tournament's return following a year of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the unpredictable spectacle has returned in a familiar fashion.

Following a massive overtime upset in the first round of the NCAA tournament over the South regions No. 2 seed -- and 16-point favorite -- Ohio State Buckeyes, the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are pushing to produce a Cinderella story with another victory in the second round.

As the most surprising winners of the weekend, the Golden Eagles squad gives rooting interest to many fans of underdogs around the nation.

However, the Florida Gators would like to end the story after chapter one to advance into the Sweet 16 and keep their season alive. The Gators, like ORU, are coming off an overtime victory in the Round of 64, theirs being against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

As a result, the stage is set for an unconventional and never-before-seen matchup. Before getting into the contest breakdown itself, let's take a look at the history of Oral Roberts basketball and the imminent collision with UF on Sunday, Mar. 22 at 7:45 pm ET.

A brief history of Oral Roberts University basketball program

Playing out of Tulsa, Okla., the Golden Eagles are members of the Summit League conference, finishing fourth in the region in the regular season, but pulled out a conference tournament victory to find themselves amongst basketball’s heavyweights for a shot at capturing ultimate glory in Indianapolis.

Coached by Paul Mills in his fourth season, the unit makes its sixth NCAA tournament appearance in 2021 and its first berth in over a decade.

Prior to this season, ORU was facing a significant winning drought in the tournament — failing to win a game since 1974 (just three years after their move to Division I) in which the formerly named Titans locked in an Elite Eight run — before their improbable toppling of the Buckeyes in round one.

Producing the ninth ever No. 15 upset over a No. 2 seed — matchups that have produced all-time great stories like C.J. McCollum’s Lehigh squads upset over Duke — Oral Roberts, who many may not have known before, have forever cemented their spot within college basketball folklore.

However, some may have said they saw this coming given how the unit has hung in against fellow high-level, athletic teams on the season. Producing competitive efforts against Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Wichita State, all tournament participants (Witchita State lost in the First Four to Drake), losing all four contests by a combined 35 points.

The Golden Eagles currently ride the momentum of a six-game winning streak dating back to an 85-81 victory over Western Illinois on Feb. 27.

Matchup Breakdown: No. 7 Florida Gators vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

If the shoe fits, do not question the legitimacy.

While the likelihood of a 15-seed upsetting a 2-seed is unlikely, the idea of a fluke performance from Oral Roberts is a malnourished take, given the abilities to score the basketball that they have showcased all season.

Equipped with a high octane offensive attack — that averages 81.8 points per game on the year — that nearly makes up for their woes elsewhere, there is a legitimate concern going in that they could simply outscore the Gators in their round of 32 contest.

Piloted by the NCAAs leading scorer Max Abmas, who averages 24.2 points, 3.7 assists per game, the Golden Eagles have played with supreme efficiency from the floor all season long, connecting on 45 percent of their shots and 39 percent from beyond the arc, collectively.

With Abmas' partner in crime is forward Kevin Obanor — averages 18.6 points per game — coming off a 30-point performance over the Buckeyes — in which he knocked down the game-tying free throws in regulation, and the game-sealing free throws in overtime — the Eagles source of production heavily relies on their two stars.

However, despite their offensive prowess that could be dangerous if Florida turns the ball over the way they have all season, the Golden Eagles have often struggled to stop opposing squads from creating a rhythm of their own offensively throughout the season.

Coming into the tournament ranked as the worst total defense, statistically, in the bracket of 68, there are several holes the Gators, themselves, will look to exploit on the offensive end.

Specifically, size and length.

Given the smaller lineup that Oral Roberts likes to employ — with big men Obanor and DJ Weaver standing at just 6-foot-8 — opportunities to attack the interior and win the battle on the boards are present. Averaging just 35.2 rebounds per contest, the middle of the pack Gators team in terms of rebounding possesses the length to dominate in that regard.

Also, Florida ranks as one of the best shot-blocking units in basketball, ranking fifth in the nation, which will put an emphasis on Oral Roberts' ability to knock down jump shots.

Following a re-emergence of Colin Castleton against Virginia Tech, the lack of size and length of Oral Roberts plays into UFs favor — given their propensity to operate in pick and roll schemes at the top of the key — due to the mismatches it can create for their big men to attack the basket.

As a result, a prominent focal point in the Florida gameplan will be to consistently get the near-seven footer involved on the inside, applying pressure to the Golden Eagles squad by allowing him to work the paint, also creating opportunities for star Gators point guard Tre Mann to score the rock.

Expect to see a rather high-scoring affair in the second round of the tournament, as both teams will have the chance to add to the scoreboard at a higher volume than usual.

For Florida to reign victorious, controlling inside the paint is going to be crucial. If they can win the points in the paint battle and keep a considerable gap on the boards, the Gators will have locked in another Sweet 16 appointment following the game's conclusion.