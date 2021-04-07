Florida Gators Land Penn State Guard Myreon Jones via Transfer Portal

The Florida Gators continue to retool its basketball roster, landing yet another transfer to add to the 2021 team.

Former Penn State guard Myreon Jones announced today via social media that he will be transferred to the University of Florida, bringing the total to now three transfers into the basketball program over the past couple of weeks.

Florida has been in need of help following the mass exodus that occurred shortly following its season-ending loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Gators have seen four players enter the transfer portal, including Osayi Osifo, Omar Payne, Noah Locke and Ques Glover.

The team has also seen three players entering the draft, including Tre Mann, Scottie Lewis and Colin Castleton. Though, Castleton could still return following evaluation during the offseason.

Now, Florida is stacking up talent, adding Jones along with former Boston College forward CJ Felder and former University of Missouri Kansas City guard Brandon McKissic via the transfer portal.

Jones, 6-foot-3, 180 pounds brings plenty of experience to Florida's backcourt with an ability to land impactful shots and was recently leading Penn State in minutes per game with 30.2. Last season, Jones averaged 15.3 points per game while landing 39.4 percent of his field goals, 39.5 percent of his three-point attempts.

He was also a solidly reliable free throw shooter, landing 77.3 percent last season. His career average for field goals is 39.5 percent, while his career average for free throws made is 77.3 percent.

Jones should find his way into Florida's starting lineup rather immediately after starting 48 games over the past two seasons with the Nittany Lions, most likely filling the role that Locke vacated as a shooting guard. Jones' addition should ease incoming freshman Kowacie Reeves' development, as UF's roster attrition this offseason indicated that Reeves would see plenty of minutes in 2021-22.