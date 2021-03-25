Gators Guard Noah Locke Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida loses a third member of its backcourt in two days, as Noah Locke has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Since their exit from the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament, the Florida Gators have now lost three members of their backcourt. Shooting guard Noah Locke entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, as reported by Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Coaches are now allowed to make contact with Locke and recruit him to their team, however, Locke maintains the right to withdraw from the portal and return to UF should he choose to.

Locke has started 79 of 92 games over the past season for Mike White's Gators' squad, averaging 10.1 points per game with 40.8 career shooting percentage, including 40.3 percent from three-point range. Locke also contributed 2.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 0.6 steals per game in an average of 27.8 points per contest.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound Baltimore, Md. native was considered a consensus four-star prospect in the class of 2018, and the No. 15 shooting guard per the 247Sports Composite rankings. Locke received scholarship offers from Michigan Ohio State, Xavier, Florida State, Kansas, and other prominent basketball schools before pledging to Florida in his high school recruitment.

Starting point/combo guard Tre Mann declared for the 2021 NBA Draft on Tuesday, and backup guard Ques Glover entered the transfer portal on Wednesday as well.

As we mentioned when Glover entered the portal, Florida will look to rising senior Tyree Appleby, sophomore Niels Lane, and incoming freshman Kowacie Reeves to fill the roles vacated on Wednesday. Rising junior Scottie Lewis has not suggested whether he will return to Florida or not, but he too would be expected to step up on the backcourt in 2021-22. The Gators could opt to look to the portal this offseason to add experience ad production at their guard positions as well.