Three Potential Landing Spots For Former Florida Gators Guard Noah Locke

Exploring three possible destinations for former Florida Gators guard Noah Locke in the transfer portal.

Following the 2020-21 season for the University of Florida basketball program, the roster has been severely shaken up by the departures of three starters and five players total.

As a result, the Gators have been forced to enter rebuild mode going into next season, especially where the guard position is concerned.

Specifically — outside of the expected NBA Draft announcement from star guard Tre Mann — Florida will be entering next year without a mainstay in the offense's starting lineup for the past three seasons in the form of Noah Locke.

Announcing for 10.2 points on 41 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from three in 92 career outings for Florida, Locke has drawn significant interest since he entered his name into the portal.

Despite his tendency to having streaky shooting performances, Locke possesses a natural shooting stroke and showcased his consistency in producing the 10 points per contest as an off-ball guard at UF.

However, Locke could look for a prominent role at his next program as a more ball-dominant guard.

Progressing in putting the ball on the hardwood towards the end of the 2020-21 season, Locke started to showcase an undiscovered piece of his game that would have made him even more of a valuable asset than he already was going into next season for Florida.

One that the teams looking to add the former guard has undoubtedly noticed.

As a result, three destinations stick out as intriguing options for one of the most notable names on the transfer portal market at the moment.

Before jumping into the three spots that would be a good fit for Locke, let me preface by saying this: The interest shown by SEC programs will likely amount to nothing.

As a substantial asset to the Florida game plan for his three seasons in Gainesville, it is hard to see Locke moving on to a fellow SEC program with the opportunity to return for a head-to-head matchup with the Gators in his senior season.

While it is not necessarily out of the picture, a move to Tennessee, Arkansas or Georgia does not seem likely as he searches for a fresh start.

Instead, he will likely look to move north towards his hometown of Baltimore (Md.) to finish out his collegiate career, looking at two schools with an illustrious history of guard play and one that sits in the heartland of place his basketball career began.

Louisville Cardinals

Locke to Louisville?

It may not be much closer to home (nine hours instead of 12), but it may be the best fit for the former Gators sharpshooter.

A once-prominent program under former head coach Rick Pitino – developing the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Terry Rozier to become current NBA success stories –has fallen tremendously in recent years.

Looking to turn things back around in 2020-21, the Cards would go 13-7 (8-5 ACC) after a hot start to the year, facing a downward spiral in the back half of the season that would culminate in their failure to receive an NCAA tournament bid.

As a result, Chris Mack’s squad will look to regroup from ending their season in disappointing fashion, starting by filling a large void looming in the backcourt.

The departures of their one-year rentals in grad transfer Carlik Jones and Charles Minlend (who saw a quicker exit than anticipated after suffering a knee injury) that they rented for the year, the Cardinals are looking to add much-needed depth, experience and a talented guard to their rotation.

Jones, the Cardinals leading scorer on the season at 16.8 points per contest, leaves an opening for the point guard position to be filled. While Locke has rarely operated at the one spot throughout his career, it is a position he has been rumored to want to operate in going forward.

Immediately upon his entry into the Louisville program, Locke would pair with rising junior guard David Johnson (second on the team in scoring last season with 12.6 pointers per game) in the Cardinals' starting lineup.

Equipping the Cards offense with an increased efficiency scoring the basketball, Locke’s success from the perimeter and a continuous progression scoring off the dribble from midrange would allow for an immediate uptick in production. A production that will be a defining factor for the team’s success next season, given their insufficient numbers in scoring in 2020-21, ranking 240th of 347 teams at just 68 points per game.

All in all, if Locke looks to go to a school that he can showcase his skillset on a big stage and man the reigns of an offense as a primary ball-handler, Louisville presents the best opportunity for him to do so.

UConn Huskies

Another former blue blood in the world of college basketball that has stumbled in recent years, UConn presents Locke with an excellent opportunity to step in as a day one starter.

Currently holding a guard that sits as a face of college basketball in the form of Paige Bueckers, the men’s basketball team does not have the same firepower in their backcourt following the departure of James Bouknight to the NBA Draft.

Returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 in 2020, the Huskies found their success via a trio of guards consisting of Bouknight, R.J. Cole and Tyrese Martin to average 72.5 points per game and go 15-8 (11-6 Big East) on the year.

However, losing 18.7 points per game next season, UConn is looking to add a talented scorer like Locke to the fold to sustain their success from this past season.

Providing 10 points per game in all three years at Florida, Locke would immediately step in as the second-leading scorer on the Huskies squad and possibly take over as the outright leader with the increased role UConn can offer.

Despite the role Dan Hurley can offer Locke on the court, returning to the northeast could be in store for the once highly coveted high school talent.

Maryland Terrapins

Homecoming season?

A move north is likely due to the fact that Locke spent his first three years of college eligibility in Florida, but there is no place like home, making a move back to his roots all the more likely.

Averaging 16.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game as a senior in high school, Locke had 34 offers on the table, including hometown Maryland Terrapins.

Deciding to take his talents to Gainesville, Locke would start 86 percent of the games he played in throughout his three years. However, looking for a new home, a return to his real home to highlight a Maryland team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament this past season.

Led by a set unit of guards in Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala, Locke's fit may big provide him the same opportunity that he would get at Louisville or UConn. However, replacing the hole left by senior guard Darryl Morsell is a worry the Terrapins have going into next season, averaging 29.4 minutes per game and shooting 48.6 percent from the floor.

With Locke’s skillset entering the fold, he could pick up Morsell’s role in a similar capacity, also creating his own niche in the process with a great three-point shooting prowess than Morsell provided. Maryland is not the flashy choice of schools, but the homecoming could rekindle the 6-foot-3, 202-pound guard's magic on the court.