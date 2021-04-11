Report: Former Gators Guard Noah Locke Transfers to Louisville

A third former Gator to enter the transfer portal this offseason has found a new college home.

Former Florida Gators guard Noah Locke will reportedly transfer to Louisville, according to respected independent reporter Adam Zagoria. Locke's father also shared the news via his Facebook account.

Locke, a rising senior from Baltimore, Md., announced that he would enter the NCAA transfer portal in late March as part of a mass exodus of talent departing from Florida. A total of six players announced their intentions to play elsewhere, via transfer or through the NBA Draft, with forward Colin Castleton entering the draft pool as well but maintaining his eligibility to return to school.

Primarily manning the two-spot, Locke emerged as a three-point specialist during his time with the Gators. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound guard averaged 10.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game across his 92 appearances, making 79 starts in a Gators uniform. He owns a career three-point shot percentage of 40.3 and set a program freshman record with 81 field goals converted from beyond the arc in 2018-19.

Locke currently ranks ninth in UF history with 217 three-point shots made and eighth in attempts with 538.

AllGators identified Louisville as the ideal potential landing spot for Locke last week. Following some turnover on the Cardinals' backcourt, Locke has a chance to start and meaningfully contribute at Louisville that he might not have held onto at UF.

The Gators recently acquired former UKMC guard Brandon McKissic and former Penn State guard Myreon Jones via the transfer portal. Both McKissic and Jones are expected to fill in substantially on Florida's backcourt given Locke, Tre Mann, Scottie Lewis, and Ques Glover's decisions to leave the school.

Incoming freshman Kowacie Reeves is likely to take on a meaningful role immediately as well, but the additions of McKissic and Jones should help ease Reeves into action instead of forcing him onto the court too quickly.

Locke is the third former Gator to lock in a new college for the upcoming season. Forward Osayi Osifo has transferred to Jacksonville and forward Omar Payne has transferred to Illinois since the Gators exited the NCAA Tournament in a second-round loss to Oral Roberts in March. Glover remains in the portal at this time.