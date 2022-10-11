In the midst of the first preseason preparation period for the new Florida Gators basketball staff, their coaches' efforts on the trail continue to shape the future of the roster.

On Monday night, the Gators earned promising news regarding the 2024 recruiting class as Dedan Thomas Jr., a consensus top-40 point guard from Henderson, Nev., released his top six schools list.

He included the Gators alongside Arizona, Gonzaga, Houston, UCLA and UNLV.

There is currently no timeline for his commitment, but Thomas did provide insight into his decision to include Florida via On3Sports.

“I have a great relationship with the coaching staff and I have known most of them for awhile when they were at different schools,” Thomas told the On3’s National Basketball Recruiting Expert Joe Tipton. “They have a great atmosphere and fan base and have a great SEC schedule to play every year.”

Thomas talked more in-depth about his projected fits with other schools due to the long-standing regimes in place at the other potential destinations.

UNLV, which is relatively new on the coaching front as well, earns a nod in his top schools largely due to his status as a legacy prospect, with his father playing for the Rebels in the early-1990s.

Florida currently holds no commits in the 2024 class, but looks to capitalize on the relationships the staff built with Thomas when many of the coaches had gigs on the west coast. They will continue to grow the connection at the new stop.

Gainesville (Fla.) The Rock School forward Sammie Yeanay also sits as a top priority on the scouting board for head coach Todd Golden and his staff in the early stages of their operation in Gainesville.

