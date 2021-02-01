Florida Gators Ranked No. 22 in Latest College Basketball AP Poll

In the midst of a four-game winning streak, the Florida Gators have cracked the AP Top 25 ranked number 22.

The Gators crack the Top 25.

Lately, Florida basketball has been on a tear against any and all opponents lined up in their path.

Currently sitting on a four-game winning streak that includes two upset victories over teams then-ranked in the top 15 in Tennessee and West Virginia, the Gators have made a resounding statement going into February’s slate of matchups.

As a result, the Florida Gators have climbed their way into the AP Top 25 for the first time since November of 2019, coming in at the 22nd spot in the poll.

Florida is one of four SEC teams to be ranked in the top 25 this week— alongside Alabama (10), Tennessee (11), and Missouri (18).

A surprising development giving the turmoil that has circulated throughout the program during the pandemic-riddled season, the Gators have showcased resiliency on and off the court to get to where they are now.

After losing starting forward and Preseason SEC Player of the Year Keyontae Johnson for the season, Mike White’s squad has been forced to reshape themselves as a unit.

Benefitting from a phenomenal shooting percentage that sits at 47.9% per game and the length that big men Omar Payne and Colin Castleton bring to the court on both sides of the ball, the Gators have found their groove just at the right time as March Madness looms over the college basketball world.

Sparked by Tre Mann’s 14.3 points and 3.9 assists per game, the Gators have been consistently found good looks at the hoop to win on the offensive end—averaging just under 80 points per game.

Looking to continue their climb up the rankings both nationally and in the SEC — where UF currently ranks second behind Alabama — the Gators will face off against South Carolina at home on Wednesday and LSU on the road on Saturday.