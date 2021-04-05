Transfer Portal Prospect Lists Florida Gators Basketball in Top 8

The Florida Gators continue to work the NCAA transfer portal as the program attempts to replace as many as seven players: Furman forward Noah Gurley has placed UF in his top eight schools as he looks for his next college home, he shared via Twitter on Sunday.

UF is joined by Auburn, Alabama, San Diego State, Duke, Tennessee, Marquette, and Miami in Gurley's top eight. The rising senior intends to make a final decision on Sunday, April 11. He plans to meet with each of his finalists via Zoom throughout the week, as reported by Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com.

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound Fayetteville, Ga. native started 83 of his 88 appearances at Furman and averaged 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and nearly a block and steal per game in 27.4 minutes per contest. Gurley has connected on 49.8 percent of his shots from the field during his career, including 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Gurley held just two offers coming out of high school, from Furman and Charleston Southern. He's added over 30 pounds to his frame since his prep career, and when you pair that with his production and experience accumulated over the past three years, it makes sense why Gurley is being pursued by several major programs.

Florida welcomed UMKC guard Brandon McKissic and Boston College forward CJ Felder to the program via the transfer portal this past Friday. With four players having entered the portal and another three testing the waters of the 2021 NBA Draft, Florida entered the offseason in search of experienced players to fill out its depleted roster.

The Gators are off to a good start thus far, and adding Gurley to the mix would be a great addition to a team that oh-so badly needs some experience and talent across the roster.