Report: Riley Kugel and Aleksander Szymczyk Enroll at Florida

Thursday marked the arrival of the final two members of the Florida Gators 2022-23 basketball roster freshmen Riley Kugel and Aleksander Szymczyk, according to 247Sports' Jacob Rudner.

The two fall enrollees were the only players absent from summer workouts this offseason.

Their arrival gives the Gators a full supporting cast heading into head coach Todd Golden's first season. The depth and youth they provide to kickstart the program's reconstruction is a luxury

That's a significant reason why Florida aggressively pursued each.

Running to the Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.) well for a second time in the 2022 class, after convincing previously committed guard prospect Denzel Aberdeen to remain pledged following the last staff's exit, the new-look Gators program set its sights on his partner-in-crime in the backcourt.

Kugel, intially committed and signed to Mississippi State, reopened his recruitment following a coaching change in Starkville (Miss.) on March 22. The new Gators staff, containing a former Bulldogs assistant in Korey McCray who helped lure in Kugel previously, began their push for the talented in-state two-guard prospect.

He ultimately chose the Gators over fellow late contenders LSU and Georgia.

After firmly establishing the number of players at 14 with Kugel's commitment in May, Florida sat contently throughout the rest of the spring and a good part of the summer. However, tapping into his international roots — a major piece to the puzzle at his last stop — Golden brought in Szymczyk to fill the 15th roster spot as the final scholarship player.

Hailing from Frankfurt, Germany, Szymczyk gives Florida a promising stretch four prospect with four eligibility remaining as a freshman to build on in the frontcourt. His 6-foot-10 frame adds to the relative height issues the Gators experienced with just Colin Castleton and Jason Jitoboh standing over 6-foot-9. However, he adds an extra dimension as a shooter currently nonexistent within the unit.

In year one of the Golden regime in Gainesville, the Gators will rely heavily on depth to operate the up-tempo attack practiced by the 36-year-old head coach during his stint at San Francisco.

They'll look to utilize eight to 10 players per game, with the potential for more given Florida's relatively experienced depth chart.

While Kugel and Szymczyk will likely see limited time in 2022-23, their services give Florida the full roster it searched for since the complete overhaul of coaching and player personnel early this offseason.

The Gators' basketball season will tip off on Nov. 7 at home against Stony Brook.

