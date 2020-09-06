Florida Gators 2020 Small Forward Outlook

Home to some of the greatest players of the day like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, etc., the three spot has been, possibly the most popular and highlighted position outside of the point guard in today's basketball world.

Without the same generational evolution that has occurred at the previously discussed point guard and shooting guard positions, the small forward is a large part of a team’s overall success, given the necessity to be strong on both ends of the floor.

With an abundance of talent that will see time at small foward for the Gators, let’s take a look at the individuals who will occupy the three in 2020.

Florida Gators Small Forward Outlook

Scottie Lewis

As a player that has been in the headlines all offseason for more than the talent he brings to the basketball court, Lewis has continued to assert himself on and off the court as the Gators clear-cut leader heading into 2020 with his well-spoken words on the current social justice movements taking America by storm.

Despite being listed as a guard, Scottie Lewis 6-foot-5 frame and 6-foot-11 wingspan make him a sufficient option at the three spot for Florida.

Emerging as a leader on and off the court following an impressive freshman season in which Lewis saw nearly 29.1 minutes per game in 30 outings last season, he has solidified a starting spot for the upcoming season. Averaging 8.5 points per game with his offensive production seeing an increase towards the end of the year, Lewis is slated to be a legitimate two-way threat.

As one of the best defensive talents in the nation, Lewis brings much-needed energy and fire to a Gators team that has been known to suffer from lifeless slumps at times in the last few years.

Someone who could see an upwards of 35 minutes per game in his sophomore campaign, Lewis fits best at the small forward position with the current distribution of talent Florida carries on its roster.

Keyontae Johnson

As possibly the best all-around ballplayer heading into next season for the Gators, Johnson comes in as the second small forward option because of the necessity to have the best players on the court at all times.

Despite seeing a multitude of action last year at his natural small forward position—to execute the plan of running a lineup with the best pure players in the court—Johnson project to start at the power forward position this upcoming season.

However, Johnson will still see an abundance of action at the three spot, thus making him the second option at small forward for Mike White.

More on Keyontae Johnson in the Florida Gators 2020 Power Forward Outlook coming soon.

Samson Ruzhentsev:

As a four-star recruit originally from Moscow, Russia, Ruzhentsev stands 6-foot-7, 210-pounds who accompanies a smooth shooting stroke with above-average athleticism and a guard-like ability to score from anywhere.

As a freshman, Ruzhentsev may not receive much playing time in the upcoming year, but the upside of the talented Russian presents an intriguing upside for Mike White to utilize.

Given his production as a shooter, Ruzhentsev could see time early in his career in moments Florida needs to knock down triples.

Final Thoughts:

The abundance of talent at the three spot is not to be questioned.

With two veterans in Lewis and Johnson and one knockdown freshman in Ruzhentsev occupying the playing time at the position, the expectations for the small forward should be high.

With the starting lineup subject to change, Johnson is the next man up if they decide to go a bit larger in their lineup and move Lewis to the two once the season commences.

Until that happens, if at all, expect to see Appleby/Mann, Locke, and Lewis trotting onto the court at the one, two, and three with Johnson occupying the soon-to-be discussed four positions when the year tips-off.