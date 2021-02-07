Florida vs. Tennessee Basketball Game Postponed

Florida has had a second basketball game postponed in a row due to COVID-19 concerns.

No. 22 Florida (10-5) has had a second basketball game in a row postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, this time its Feb. 10 matchup at No. 11 Tennessee (13-4), the university and the Southeastern Conference announced on Sunday morning. You can read the release from the SEC below.

The Georgia at Texas A&M and Florida at Tennessee men’s basketball games of February 10 have been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M and Florida basketball programs, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. Make-up dates for the two games have not been determined at this time. With the cancelation of the two games, the Georgia at Tennessee game scheduled for Wednesday, March 3, will now be played at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 10, on ESPN2.

UF's away contest against LSU (11-6) for Saturday, Feb. 6, was postponed the day before due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantining as well.

After having a four-game winning streak snapped in a 72-66 loss to South Carolina on Wednesday, Feb 3, Florida is now forced to reset and will next play against Texas A&M (8-7) on Saturday, Feb. 13.

