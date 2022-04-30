Morehead State Center Johni Broome Transfers to Auburn Over Florida

The Gators lose out on talented center transfer Johni Broome. He commits to the Auburn Tigers.

Despite the Florida Gators riding the wave of potential under the new regime during the 2022 offseason, priority center transfer Johni Broome elected to continue his basketball career with the Auburn Tigers.

In 2021-22, Broome accounted for 16.8 points on 55% from the field, 10.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists to lead Morehead State to a 23-11 record on the season. Proving his worth as an efficient big man, Broome became a hot commodity when he entered his name into the portal following the Eagles' final contest of the year.

After receiving significant interest from top-tier programs like Gonzaga, Duke, Kentucky, Houston and Louisville, Broome's recruitment seemingly became a two-way battle between a pair of SEC schools repping two different shades of orange and blue threads.

On one side, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl attempted to pull the talented rising sophomore to The Plains to continue his reign of dominance on the recruiting trail in the past few seasons. However, once Pearl's protégé, Todd Golden had a different idea as he looks to solidify his year one roster in The Swamp at the University of Florida.

This time, the seasoned veteran won out. Broom turned down the opportunity to return to his home state to operate alongside Colin Castleton in the Gators' backcourt.

There, he would have had the potential to be an integral piece to Florida's defensive efforts for up to three seasons, given the towering presence he possesses.

Standing at 6-foot-10, 235 pounds, Broome was an elite rim protector for Morehead State in his one year with the team, compiling nearly four blocks per contest to lead the Ohio Valley Conference. His prowess for altering shots around the rim, containing opposing big men and attacking the boards earned Broome Defensive Player of the Year honors in the conference, just the second player in MSU basketball history to do so.

He replaces Walker Kessler as the Tigers' big man heading into the 2022-23 season.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.