Scouting Report: Florida Gators Transfer Guard Will Richard

Analyzing the skillset, scheme fit and impact of adding guard Will Richard to the Florida Gators roster via the transfer portal on Saturday.

The Florida Gators hauled in their first transfer addition of the Todd Golden regime on Saturday, landing a monumental commitment from former Belmont Bruins guard Will Richard.

After visiting the University of Florida on Apr. 7, Richard wasted little time declaring his allegiance to the Gators just two days later. The impression made by the staff during his time on campus aided Florida to be chosen over the other teams he named in his top four: Clemson, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech.

His decision to attend the UF gives the Gators indispensable depth at guard heading into the 2022-23 season.

In anticipation for Florida to welcome the newest hoops addition to campus, AllGators breaks down Richard's skillset and fit into Golden's system.

Scouting Report

Skillset

Will Richard is big and talented.

The calling card for Richard's game dating back to his high school career at Woodward Academy (College Park, Ga.) is his serviceable athleticism and favorable size for a guard in college basketball.

Standing at 6'5", 195 pounds, Richard is equipped to dominate in multiple facets of the game on both ends of the court.

Playing just one year at Belmont, the rising sophomore showcased production that landed him on the Ohio Valley Conference All-Newcomer Team in 2022 and made him a highly-touted prospect for programs around the nation browsing the transfer portal.

Richard predominantly served off-ball in the Bruins offense in 2021-22 and excelled in that role.

Able to knock down spot-up shots, pull up off the dribble from mid-range and attack the basket with ease, Richard is a high-level scorer that can give the Gators another option offensively. Averaging 12.1 points per game this past season, Richard posted modest numbers that aren't necessarily eye-popping for someone making a big jump to the spotlight the SEC brings.

However, connecting on over 46% of all shots attempted from the field and over 32% from beyond the arc, Richard displayed the consistency to be dependable with the increased competition.

He pairs that with a knack for attacking the glass on both ends, averaging a substantially above average six rebounds for his position.

Defensively, Richard's length -- equipped with an unofficial 6'10 ½" wingspan -- and motor allow him to man up other guards and impose his daunting physical presence on them. In addition, he has shown, and declared, his pride in winning on the defensive side of the ball, generating steals, taking away passing lanes and shutting down guards of all sizes.

To put it simply, Richard is a well-rounded combo guard who will take on a multitude of roles for the Gators on both ends of the court (see below). Whether he finds his niche as a shooter, ball handler, rebounder, defender or all of the above, the former Bruin suggests promise to be a top-tier component for Florida hoops.

As he continues to grow into his own as a collegiate athlete, Richard has the potential to be a key factor for UF for the next few seasons.

Scheme Fit

The new scheme that Todd Golden is set to bring to Gainesville is going to be vastly different from what onlookers have grown accustomed to over the past seven years.

Mentioning the desire to play fast but not in a hurry, Golden is dedicated to establishing a sense of urgency when the ball is in the Gators' possession. According to the new head coach in his introductory press conference, that will include the attempt to put up attempts early in the shot clock, find open looks from three, and hunt rim twos.

Richards aligns within that mold perfectly in what is a proven guard-centric offense.

While he will enter a heightened level of play, going from the mid-major level to the ever-improving Southeastern Conference, he will not be the main piece the Gators rely on, at least immediately.

That is a luxury that gives Richard time to adjust.

Richard will join incumbents Kowacie Reeves Jr., Niels Lane and Myreon Jones in the Florida backcourt next season. As a Gators team that will look to play fast, there is unlikely to be a top ball-handler in the rotation.

Instead, injecting Richard into the lineup creates an equal balance to split time controlling the ball in what is slated to be a fast-paced offensive attack.

This could bode well for all parties involved as each presents strengths -- including their shared ability to attack the paint off the dribble -- that will mesh together well and expand Florida's arsenal.

As a result, ball movement is crucial to maximizing offensive success. Luckily for UF, each player has shown the signs of being able to dish the ball to open men -- whether that is kicking it out beyond the three-point line in dribble drive, finding a slasher cutting backdoor toward the bucket or dumping it down to a big man posted up inside.

On the defensive end, Richard's prowess as a rebounder -- a talking point of concern for Golden when he introduced himself as head coach at UF -- will make an immediate impact.

Possessing quickness, athleticism and length, he can man up against the opposition's one through three positions and disrupt passing lanes if the Gators shift to a zone.

The versatility and unusual height advantage over traditional guards allow Golden to move him around based on need to create turnovers, crash the boards and push the ball out in transition with consistency.

Final Thoughts

The first glimpse of Golden's talent-acquisition process is encouraging for Florida fans and the program's future alike.

The addition of Richard provides UF with a promising piece to kickstart the new era in Gainesville on and off the court.

While his talents will be vital for Florida to return to the NCAA Tournament next season, after missing out on the field of 68 for the first time since 2016, Richard's commitment is a monumental pledge that Golden to hush critics who are skeptical about his ability to recruit at a high level.

Despite spending two seasons at one of the top recruiting institutions at the moment in Auburn, Golden's head coaching experience is limited to three years at the mid-major level. That unproven

However, Richard helps flip the script in the early going of his tenure at UF.

Pulling one of the most highly regarded guards in the portal thus far in the offseason, Golden flashed his effectiveness on the trail, at least where luring in veteran pieces is concerned. While he will continue vying for high school recruits in the 2023 class, Richard is an elite prospect to get the ball rolling in Golden's process to return the Gators to National Championship contention.

All in all, Richard is an elite supplement to the Florida backcourt and will serve valuable minutes for the Gators for up to three seasons.

