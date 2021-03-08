Tre Mann's Absence Impact Gators In Regular-Season Finale Loss to Vols

In the absence of Florida's star guard Tre Mann, the Gators crumble in the second half to give the Tennessee Volunteers a comfortable win at Rocky Top on senior night.

Florida Gators basketball in the 2020-21 season has been a rollercoaster of emotions and outcomes that came to an end with the regular-season finale on Sunday afternoon.

Traveling to Knoxville to take on the Volunteers with an opportunity to accomplish the season sweep of Tennessee, Florida received unwanted news in regard to their best player prior to game time. Guard Tre Mann was being held out of action with a migraine.

After losing Keyontae Johnson for the year after his collapse against FSU, a sophomore guard and Gainesville native Mann assumed the role as the Gators number one talent. Operating as the lead man on the offensive side of the ball for the Gators throughout the year, Mann has consistently made a large impact on the final outcomes of close contests.

On Sunday against Tennessee, his presence – that brings 15 points on 45% shooting, six rebounds and four assists per game on average – was sorely missed as the Gators allowed the Vols to take control in the second half despite producing an inspired first-half performance to give Mike White's group a lead at the break. Led by a combination of performers in the first half – with Colin Castleton, Anthony Duruji and Noah Locke each with five points and Tyree Appelby logging nine – Florida was in a position to win by committee.

However, out of the break, the Gators began to struggle shooting the basketball, only accounting for 21 second-half points with not one point scored from a player off the bench. Castleton and Appleby – who combined for 16 of Florida's 21 points in the second half – attempted to provide Florida with momentum, but 10 turnovers in the final 20 minutes led to a 25 to 8 Tennessee run to push themselves out in front of an undermanned Gators squad.

In a situation where the Gators were struggling, scoring just 11 times of 33 second-half possessions and ending the contest without a score in the last 3:20, the lack of production from player such as Scottie Lewis, Duruji and Locke plagued Florida's chances of hanging in with the Vols squad that dominated inside the paint (36 points on layups) and on fast break opportunities (12 points).

However, the difference in the matchup as a whole was the impact the players from the on the bench. The Gators were outscored by the Volunteers bench by 17 points, with Tennessee producing 22 points from reserves to account for 34 percent of their 65 points on the afternoon.

Led by the likes of Victor Bailey Jr. – who accounted for 14 points on 5 for 11 shooting – and Josiah-Jordan James – who added 8 to the scoreboard – Florida's offensive implosion dismantled any opportunity to make a statement without their star talent on the court ahead of tournament play.

The matchup was one that the Gators will soon like to forget as they move into the heat of tournament play in the coming days. The readdition of Mann to the lineup will pay dividends, but a second option for Florida will need to emerge if the group looks to continue forward for more than a first-round NCAA tournament exit.

As for now, Florida wrapped up the season as the fifth-seed in the SEC, earning themselves a first-round by that will await the winner of Texas A&M and Vanderbilt on Wednesday. The Gators will return to the court again this upcoming Thursday, Mar. 11, in Nashville (Tenn.), vying for an opportunity to face off against the Volunteers for the third time this season.