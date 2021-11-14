Florida Gators Trounce Florida State; Get First Win Over Rival Since 2013

The Florida Gators beat the Florida State Seminoles for the first time since 2013, 71-55.

Photo: Anthony Duruji; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The eight-game losing streak to Florida State has met its end.

In the second game of the 2021-22 season, the Florida Gators basketball squad realized their first win over their in-state rival Seminoles since 2013.

Anchored by Colin Castleton’s 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting, 16 rebounds, six blocks and one steal in 33 minutes, Florida’s dominant two-way performance brought a signature win to their 2021-22 resumé.

The energy levels were high from start to finish, catalyzed by Anthony Duruji’s incredible displays of athleticism throughout, including an alley-oop to set the tone early on.

The win was kickstarted by a 13-0 run in the second half. Once the momentum was gained, it was never released. Showing physicality and effort to grab loose balls, the Gators logged an 11-rebound difference on the boards against a team with four seven-footers, showing what it meant to come away victorious.

The Gators didn’t just beat FSU; they imposed their will on Leonard Hamilton’s squad. That was indicative by the 71-55 final score.

Four of the Gators’ starters scored 10 or more points and Tyree Appleby led the team with five assists.

On Friday, guard Brandon McKissic was confident in his squad to compete with the heavyweights of college basketball. Despite never performing in a game the magnitude of Florida-Florida State, the new additions produced at a high level, especially on defense, to elevate the Gators to uncharted heights under Mike White.

"They take pride in defense," White said about the transfers postgame. "They're committed to be good defenders."

For a team that has yet to gel, given their lack of in-game experience playing together, the selflessness, passion and rare chemistry paid dividends in a strong victory.

The Gators return to action against Milwaukee in their third straight home contest this Thursday at 6 p.m.

