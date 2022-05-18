Florida Gators Set to Take On UConn Huskies Dec. 7 in Gainesville

The second game of a home-and-home series between the Florida Gators and UConn Huskies is set for December 7 in Gainesville.

The rekindling of an old rivalry.

As Todd Golden gears up for his first campaign at the Gators head coach, Florida’s non-conference schedule continues to take shape with marquee matchups highlighting the first two months of action.

Florida is already set to participate in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in late November and the first-ever Jumpman Invitational in late December.

On Wednesday, more intel about the Gators 2022-23 season schedule came to light.

UF will face off against the UConn Huskies on Dec. 7 in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

This contest is set to conclude a home-and-home series that has been delayed by two seasons due to scheduling changes brought about by COVID-19. Florida traveled to Connecticut to take on the Huskies in November 2019 for the first game of this series, falling short of victory, 62-59.

The history of UConn and Florida is a well-documented one that picked up in the 2010s when the Gators and Huskies met in the 2014 Final Four.

Ranking as the top seed in the tournament, a Florida team in the midst of a 30-game win streak was widely considered a favorite to take home their third trophy under head coach Billy Donovan and first since 2007.

However, shooting at an abysmal 10% clip from beyond the three point arc, the Gators were unable to overcome the seventh-seeded Huskies. They fell 63-53 in what would be Donovan’s final appearance in the Big Dance.

UConn’s triumph over Florida came en route to an improbable NCAA championship victory over Kentucky two days later.

Since then, Florida has experienced a fall from grace.

The Gators will look to avenge those losses and end a four-game skid against the Big East opponent (1-4 all-time vs. UConn) in Exactech Arena this season. Earning an early season victory against a well-regarded program could help kickstart the Golden era as he looks to return the program to the national prominence that has eluded UF since that heartbreaking loss to UConn in April 2014.

The full 2022-23 schedule is set to be announced at a later date.

