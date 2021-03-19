Florida vs. Virginia Tech: Game Info, Odds, Where To Watch and More

A complete gameday guide for the Florida Gator first round matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the NCAA tournament.

The Florida Gators enter March Madness against the Virginia Tech Hokies in what is sure to be a wire-to-wire matchup as evenly matched squads.

Whether there is rooting interest or simply the college basketball fever for the sake of an exciting March, here is all of the information you need for today's game.

Round of 64: No. 7 Florida Gators vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech Hokies

Date and Time: Friday, Mar. 19 at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the spectacle of March Madness will exclusively take place in Indianapolis and the surrounding areas of Indy to limit traveling and ensure a safe environment for players and coaches alike.

Series history: Florida will face off against Virginia Tech for the first time in school history in round one of the NCAA Tournament.

TV: CBS

Radio: TuneIn

Stream: March Madness Live online or via the MM Live mobile app (cable subscription required)

Odds: VT -1, O/U: 135, according to OddsShark.

The rundown

Tipping-off the tournament as a whole on Friday, Florida and Virginia Tech will be on the desk computer monitors of many college basketball fans hard at work.

To this point, not one person has been able to overcome the daunting take of predicting how the tournament will shake out, but in 2019, Greg Niegl predicted the first 49 games before finally falling in the Sweet 16 when the Carsen Edwards led Purdue Boilermakers took down Tennessee in overtime.

With the influx of entry into various bracket websites with hopes of submitting the first-ever perfect bracket, the attention paid to the unpredictable early-round games will culminate in the early action between headlining acts of Florida guard Tre Mann and Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma.

With each squad looking to continue what has been a tumultuous season, the stage is set for battle in the South region.