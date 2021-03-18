March Madness Preview: No. 7 Florida Takes On No. 10 Virginia Tech

Previewing the Florida Gators March Madness matchup as they are slated to tip-off NCAA tournament play against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday afternoon.

The grand spectacle of college basketball is upon us, and the seventh-seed Florida Gators are set to tip-off the Big Dance against the 10th-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday, Mar 16, at 12:15 pm on CBS.

With the First Four games set to commence on Thursday afternoon, the stage of 64 teams producing one of sports' most exciting and unpredictable times of the year is set to be solidified in under 24 hours.

The Gators, as the opening act of the nearly month-long event, are looking to put the woes of yesterday's past behind them to make some noise in March Madness. Facing off against a Virginia Tech team that matches up with Florida evenly, let us take a look at the notable characteristics of UF's round of 64 opponent and the position of the Gators unit ahead of a win-or-go-home matchup on Friday afternoon.

Led by head coach Mike Young — who holds a 31-21 record since taking over for Buzz Williams as the Hokies head coach last season — Tech is making its fourth consecutive tournament appearance in the 2020-21 season.

Currently holding a 2-3 record in the tournament over that span, the Hokies were subject to first-round exits in 2017 and 2018.

However, led by former Gators' center Kerry Blackshear Jr. in 2019, fourth-seeded VT found its way into the Sweet Sixteen to face Zion Williamson, and the number one seeded Duke Blue Devils. Creating a scare for Coach K and company, Virginia Tech would hang in from wire to wire before ultimately falling short by two points, in the end, 75-73.

Providing the young guys the valuable experience in a tournament setting. Most notably in the form of now senior guard Wabissa Bede.

However, this year's road to the Big Dance is unlike any other. COVID-19 has changed the sports world's operations in the past year, and both of these squads have faced difficult tests in the pandemic-riddled season.

For Florida, the Gators experienced multiple outbreaks in the program during the year, delaying the start of Florida's season to begin the year before putting them out of action for 13 days midseason. Meanwhile, the Hokies have also faced multiple layoffs at the hands of the virus.

Seeing no action in the 17-day stretch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 23, Tech suffered a loss to –eventual ACC Champion – Georgia Tech, upon their return before bouncing back with a statement win against Wake Forest four days later. Looking to be in the clear, the Hokies would receive more bad news, inevitably ending their regular season at 15-6 (9-4 ACC) due to positive tests and contact tracing.

Returning once again following a double-bye in the ACC tournament, Mike Young's squad fell victim to their own inactivity in an 81-73 loss to an uncharacteristically mediocre North Carolina Tar Heels team.

Despite the turmoil of their seasons close, the resume they built in the time they were on the court – holding wins against Villanova and Virginia and finishing third in the ACC during the regular season behind UVA and Florida State – set them up to earn an at-large bid into the most coveted tournament in basketball.

Led by 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward Keve Aluma, who is a perfect example of a stretch big given his efficiency both inside the paint and from beyond the arc, accounting for 15 points on 48 percent from the field (35 percent from downtown), eight rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, the Tech offense operates in a half-court system that works through its forwards with slow-paced consistency.

Not providing the exciting spark other top offenses like Gonzaga and Arkansas in terms of points scored, the Hokies find ways to force opponents to play at their tempo, something Florida can counteract by using its athleticism to run the floor.

Complementing the play of Aluma in the backcourt is the recently emerging Justyn Mutts, coming off a 24-point, 8-rebound performance against North Carolina. Missing role guard Jalen Cone, who has accounted for 9.2 points and 6.5 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game throughout the year, the Hokies will lack their usual depth in Indianapolis.

Despite allowing just 65.5 points per game on the year, Virginia Tech has been unconventional in their defensive methods to account for lackluster forced takeaway numbers. Struggling to come away with steals on the year (averaging just four per contest), Virginia Tech presents the Tre Mann-led Gators an opportunity to cut down on the 15 turnovers per contest.

Mann, being the number one option in his second year at the University of Florida, has recorded 16 points on over 45 percent from the floor, 5.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists per game on the year. Mann is currently averaging 23.5 points per game in the past four contests, scoring more than 20 in all four, including a career-high 30 point performance in their SEC tournament loss to Tennessee.

Providing an excellent off-the-dribble shot creator, a smooth shooting stroke from beyond the arc – knocking down 39.8 percent of threes throughout the year – and a larger frame to crash the boards with efficiency, Florida's success lives and dies through the Gainesville native.

However, despite Mann's considerable efforts to elevate the staggering Florida squad, the lack of a second fiddle to his headlining act plagues their chances of reaching sustainability in the win column.

Colin Castleton has seen his production considerably tail off since the teams return from their second COVID outbreak and has been a shell of his former self. Tyree Appleby, on the other hand, provides Florida with juice at points due to the energy he provides, but his inability to stay under control leads to an influx of unnecessary turnovers and shortened meaningful possessions per game.

Struggling to contend with opposing teams' length at times, leading to a lack of board control on the offensive and defensive ends, the Gators face a tall task poor in the likes of Aluma and Mutts. Despite Florida ranking fourth nationally in blocked shots per game, the rim-protecting prowess fails to ward off opposing teams as they find success via second-chance points and winning the rebound battle.

This game will be determined by which team can limit the self-inflicted wounds.

Whether it comes by knocking down free throws at the charity stripe, an area the Gators perform exceptionally well from, leading the SEC in percentage throughout the season at 75.7 percent per game, or not turning the ball over, something Tech has been relatively (in comparison to Florida) good at on the year (12 per game).

Overall, as an evenly-matched battle where each team has strengths to exploit the opposition's weaknesses, the Gators are in for a hard-fought first round with a more than competent Virginia Tech squad that, like Florida, survives off resiliency.