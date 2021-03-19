Three Takeaways from Florida's OT Win Over Virginia Tech

The Florida Gators use Colin Castleton's double-double effort to overcome Virginia Tech and advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Photo: Anthony Duruji; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

A smooth bounce pass from just inside the top of the key by Scottie Lewis hits Anthony Duruji in stride working towards the basket. With Keve Aluma contesting, Duruji elevates at the basket to lay down an emphatic and-one slam on Aluma, causing a burst of momentum for UF and the Virginia Tech forward to sit for the remainder of the contest.

March Madness has officially commenced and the No. 7 Florida Gators are the first team to punch their ticket to the round of 32 from the field with a gritty first-round triumph.

Playing against a No. 10 Virginia Tech Hokies squad that has played just three games in 41 days, Florida withered an early first-half storm from the Hokies (leading by as much as 10) to make true of the back-and-forth game many expected from these two squads.

With Florida falling victim to the slower-paced style of Virginia Tech early on, unable to find a rhythm offensively, Tech found success via constant ball movement on the offensive end. Creating open shot opportunities for Naheim Alleyne and Hunter Cattoor to win the three-point shooting battle in the first half, Tech controlled their fate going into the half.

However, picking it up in the second, the Gators regrouped to retake the lead late in the contest before ending the second period tied at 64 apiece. Ultimately reigning victorious 75-70 on the back of Tre Mann, Lewis and Castleton’s 48 combined points, Florida will advance to face either No. 2 Ohio State or No. 15 Oral Roberts in the second round.

Here are three takeaways from the Gators' comeback victory in the first game of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Noah Locke midrange game gives the Gators offense an extra dimension

Known primarily as a three-point shooter in Florida’s offense throughout his career at UF, Noah Locke has seemingly accepted his role as a perimeter threat for the Gators.

Shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc in his three seasons in orange and blue, Locke has often neglected — or failed to put them on display — to improve upon his offensive repertoire in favor of his sharpshooting abilities.

However, in the past few contests, Locke has started to showcase his on-ball talents.

Executing dribble-drive to penetrate the interior from beyond the arc, Locke has found success via midrange jumpers. Scoring 10 points, with eight coming inside and two at the free-throw line, the ability to alter his way of contribution paid dividends in a close Gators win.

Colin Castleton re-emerges

As a key piece during the Gators mini hot streaks on the season, Castleton saw a significant decrease in production during the later parts of the year.

Calling for a second piece to complement the excellence of Mann — who knocked down a crucial step back three late in overtime to go up 74-70 — Castleton stepped up in a big way to aid the Gators towards victory.

Coming away with a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds on the afternoon, Castleton was instrumental in the Florida offensive scheme throughout and was relied upon to control the paint defensively against Tech forwards Aluma and Justin Mutts. He's one of seven players in the past 25 years to post 19 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in an NCAA Tournament game.

Providing an edge that only Castleton has to the Florida squad, the near 7-foot transfer from Michigan will be called upon heavily to continue providing energy and confidence to the Gators squad.

Inability to control the rock can result in a short-lived tournament run

The good news: A win is a win. Florida has advanced to the second round. The bad news: The sloppiness of the unit will prove fatal if they face a team like Ohio State.

All season long, Florida has struggled to keep hold of the basketball, squandering offensive opportunities for a team that historically has trouble scoring the basketball anyways.

Accounting for 15 turnovers per game in 2020-21, UF finished their first-round matchup with VT above this number, producing 18 opportunities for Virginia Tech to hurt them. Producing multiple 20-plus turnover games on the year, the issue is one that has reigned synonymous with the Gators squad throughout the year.

Losing Keyonate Johnson early in the year, Florida is unequipped to combat the turnover numbers with stellar talent on a consistent basis like they could have with Johnson on the court.

Self-inflicted wounds continue a concern for the Gators, and while they ultimately found a way to overcome the turnovers against Virginia Tech, the sloppiness and out-of-control nature of the group is not a recipe for success going forward against the heightened competition.

In fact, it is quite the opposite, a recipe for failure.