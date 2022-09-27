Gators Wing Will Richard To Miss 2-3 Weeks Due to Minor Injury

Photo: Will Richard; Credit: Zach Goodall

Florida Gators sophomore guard Will Richard will miss the next two to three weeks of team activities due to what head coach Todd Golden described on Tuesday as a minor injury suffered after slipping in practice.

Richard was seen using crutches during Florida's first practice open to media on Tuesday.

"Honestly, we kind of dodged a bullet with Will," Golden explained. "He just had a slip on a wet spot in practice. I think he'll be about two weeks, two or three weeks and then [he's] back. So, plenty of time for our first scrimmage."

Richard, a 6-foot-4, 206-pound wing from Fairburn (Ga.) Woodward Academy, transferred to Florida from Belmont this offseason on April 9 as Golden flipped the Gators' roster.

Across 33 appearances during his freshman campaign, Richard averaged 12.1 points — on over 46% from the field and over 32% from beyond the arc — six rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game, en route to Ohio Valley Conference 2021-22 All-Newcomer honors.

Richard was also one of 20 college basketball players invited to Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard's Formula Zero camp over the summer.

Once healthy, Richard is expected to contribute in the wing off the bench, in a rotation with Trey Bonham and Myreon Jones at the 2-spot and with Kowacie Reeves and Niels Lane at the 3.

