Skip to main content

Gators Wing Will Richard To Miss 2-3 Weeks Due to Minor Injury

Todd Golden shared that Gators wing Will Richard "dodged a bullet" after slipping in practice.

Photo: Will Richard; Credit: Zach Goodall 

Florida Gators sophomore guard Will Richard will miss the next two to three weeks of team activities due to what head coach Todd Golden described on Tuesday as a minor injury suffered after slipping in practice. 

Richard was seen using crutches during Florida's first practice open to media on Tuesday.

"Honestly, we kind of dodged a bullet with Will," Golden explained. "He just had a slip on a wet spot in practice. I think he'll be about two weeks, two or three weeks and then [he's] back. So, plenty of time for our first scrimmage."

RELATED: Gators' hoops 2022-23 player profile — Will Richard

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Richard, a 6-foot-4, 206-pound wing from Fairburn (Ga.) Woodward Academy, transferred to Florida from Belmont this offseason on April 9 as Golden flipped the Gators' roster. 

Across 33 appearances during his freshman campaign, Richard averaged 12.1 points — on over 46% from the field and over 32% from beyond the arc — six rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game, en route to Ohio Valley Conference 2021-22 All-Newcomer honors. 

Richard was also one of 20 college basketball players invited to Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard's Formula Zero camp over the summer.

Once healthy, Richard is expected to contribute in the wing off the bench, in a rotation with Trey Bonham and Myreon Jones at the 2-spot and with Kowacie Reeves and Niels Lane at the 3.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook. 

Billy Napier and Florida Gators
Football

Florida Gators vs. Eastern Washington Rescheduled Due to Hurricane Ian

By Brandon Carroll
Billy Napier and Scott Stricklin
Football

Hurricane Ian: Latest Updates on Florida Gators vs. Eastern Washington

By Brandon Carroll
AR and Wideouts
Football

Gators' New Preparation Approach Bolsters Passing Game Production

By Brandon Carroll
Billy Napier and the Florida gators
Football

Kickoff Time, Channel Set for Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers

By Zach Goodall
Aaron Gates
Football

Scouting Report: Gators DB Commit Aaron Gates

By Conner Clarke
Shorter
Football

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from Florida’s Road Loss to Tennessee

By Brandon Carroll
Billy Napier
Football

Gators Fall Out of AP Top 25 Following Loss to Volunteers

By Zach Goodall
Anthony Richardson 2
Football

Takeaways From the Gators' Aggressive Showing in 38-33 Loss to Vols

By Zach Goodall