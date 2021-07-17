Gator Great Bradley Beal Set to Miss Tokyo Olympics Due to Health and Safety

Due to health and safety protocols, former Gators guard Bradley Beal will be unable to participate in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

What was supposed to be one of the most important events of his career, former Florida Gators guard Bradley Beal will have to wait at least another four years to play in the Olympics, something he's dreamed about since he was a kid.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Beal would be ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics due to health and safety protocols. Beal would ultimately be placed in the protocol on Wednesday and ruled out on Thursday.

Out of an abundance of caution, the game between Team USA and Team Australia was canceled. USA's final exhibition matchup will take place against Team Spain on Sunday.

ESPN reported that USA coach Gregg Popovich stated later that the team felt "horrible" about Beal not being able to participate, something the Washington Wizard guard wanted to do since he was little.

“I'm dying for [Beal]. We all are,” Popovich said. "Since he was a little kid, this has been a dream of his, and he was playing great. ... For him and his immediate family, it's devastating. We just feel horrible about it.”

To replace Beal, USA will use the services of San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson and Denver Nuggets big man JaVale McGee as replacements for not only Beal but also Cavilers guard Kevin Love who opted out due to a lingering calf injury.

COVID-19 has been something the entire nation and the world has dealt with for well over a year now. Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo knows very well how Beal is feeling, he says, after having contracted the virus in the past.

"This is one of those things I wouldn't wish on anybody," said Adebayo. "It does give you PTSD. But I did check with Brad, he said he has no symptoms. So, I think this will pass through and it will be okay."

For now, Beal will, unfortunately, have to wait a little while longer to live out his dream, and will move forward through his career. At age 28 years old, Beal would be 32 years old the next time the Olympics rolls around. For now, Team USA will get set to head to Tokyo, Japan for this year's competition.