AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Meeting Florida Gators Hoops 'Elite' Behind-the-Scenes Weapons

Jacquie Franciulli

GAINESVILLE, Fla.— A college basketball season is a long, strenuous journey that is filled with ups and downs.

Thats why any good college head coach knows that your team is only as good as the people you have around the program. The good news for Mike White? He has a few weapons in his arsenal.

Two nationally recognized weapons.

Meet Dave “Duke" Werner and Preston Greene.

Werner has spent nearly three decades with he University of Florida. The current Assistant Athletic Director of Sports Health has spent nearly 20 of those years with the basketball program - while also providing leadership for Florida’s entire sports health team of athletic trainers.

Meanwhile, Greene, Florida’s Director of Strength and Conditioning for basketball, golf and tennis, arrived on campus in 2011, and like Werner, is one of the most respected practitioner in his field.

"I am here to develop the student athlete from a physical and mental standpoint,” said Greene.

"I am kind of the day to day the person that they see,” explained Werner. “But I work within a big team of orthopedic physicians, family practice physicians...We have physical therapists on our staff, so I am kind of the gatekeeper.”

“Their value goes way beyond weights and taping ankles,” said Gators head coach Mike White. “What they do for this program is unmeasurable.”

“They are a big reason why I came here,” said former Gators forward Kerry Blackshear, who transferred to the Florida program prior to last season. “They are both elite in the field, understanding how to get the most of guy’s bodies for a full season.”

"When I first got here, Preston told me he was going to make me bigger,” said Gators guard Tyree Appleby. "He believed me. Everybody I thought I was too small to get to this level. Duke is telling me that I wasn’t going to be hurt. I was going to be in safe hands was a big part of me coming here.”

Their resume speaks for themselves. With guys like Bradley Beal, Devin Robinson, and Patric Young among the guys these two have trained and treated, it’s not hard to see why these players have such faith in them.

This trust is solidified as soon as these players arrive on campus.

"When they get here, the very first day, I like to do a whole assessment from a strength standpoint, flexibility standpoint, different things like that. So we basically design their program off of their evaluation and assessment that they undergo,” said Greene. “Basically what they are not good at or what their weaknesses or deficiencies are, the programs are prepared to correct that in the initial phase.”

“He knows exactly what you need and what you need to do in order to get your body bigger,” said Appleby.

“I am running faster. I am getting stronger,” said Florida guard Scottie Lewis.”He builds character with jokes in the weight room so he is helping us out with that as well.”

“They are treated differently in the sense with how I coach them,” said Greene. “Some guys respond to more intense hands on, in your face style, some guys you have to let back and get comfortable with you, and they learn that I care about them, and I am a resource for them to get better.

“You have to understand too, when they first get here on campus, I am with them every single day," added Greene, "so those relationships organically are going to form.”

“I kind of see them at their best and I also am one of the few people that here that see them at their worst - when they are injured or if there are mental health concerns,” said Werner. “Anything that a lot of people don’t see or don’t know that is going on, I am the guy that helps them with that.”

“Duke has two national championships,” said Lewis. “He has worked with guys that have had extreme amounts of success.”

“He is another guy that you can’t talk to besides your coach and your dad about serious situations in your life,” said Appleby.”He is always here to listen and he is always here to help.”

They may have several National Championships, SEC Championships, Final Fours and Elite Eights between them, but that doesn’t mean they are not ready to learn and adapt.

Young athletes are now specializing sooner, playing the same sport since they are four years old - which means more miles on specific muscles, which means more wear and tear.

Seasons are also longer and the NCAA now allows basketball teams to practice for a few hours for eight weeks in the offseason.

If they are not careful it could be a mentally and physically draining journey for an athlete.

“Duke and I are an extension of coach White,” said Greene. “Even if he is gone, I am talking to him on the phone, texting with him, I want to be an extension of his voice and his message.”

“We are health care providers that maybe go a little deeper than the normal physical therapists and physician that is seeing them for an orthopedic injury or illness,” said Werner. “We are really kind of providing support when their families are not here. I think we are helping them with a lot of stuff.”

“We look up to them,” said Lewis. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Colin Cowherd Bills Florida Gators Football as a Tier-Two Program

The Florida Gators will have a lot to prove this season in year three of the Dan Mullen era as they look to make historical progress to make up for the program's decade lapse.

Demetrius Harvey

by

skendallUF

Scouting Report: Florida Gators 2021 Cornerback Jordan Young

Breaking down the skillset of Florida's newest commit, 2021 cornerback Jordan Young.

Donavon Keiser

Florida Gators 2021 Secondary Haul is Loading Up. Who’s Next?

The Florida Gators went on a defensive back recruiting hot streak last week, but it's hard to believe the team is done addressing the secondary.

Zach Goodall

Bradley Beal Donates to Gators Facilities: 'I Want to Leave a Legacy'

The Washington Wizards shooting guard will have his name enshrined in Florida's workout facilities.

Zach Goodall

2021 Recruiting Profile: Florida Gators Target DE Dallas Turner

After landing in his top-five, the Florida Gators will hope to secure the services of one of the best defensive ends in the nation, Dallas Turner.

Demetrius Harvey

Sources: 11 Florida Gators Student-Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19

After a strong start in returning student-athletes to campus, 11 Florida Gators student-athletes have tested positive for coronavirus.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Gators Freshman DE Princely Umanmielen Predicts Undefeated Season for Florida

As part of his YouTube Channel, D1Princely, Gators freshman DE Princely Umanmielen answers questions from fans on the upcoming season, and more.

Demetrius Harvey

by

skendallUF

2021 DE Dallas Turner Places Florida Gators in Top Five, Sets Commit Date

The Florida Gators find themselves in the top five schools for St. Thomas Aquinas 2021 defensive end Dallas Turner, who will be committing soon.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators PG Andrew Nembhard Will Transfer to Gonzaga

Florida's two-year starting point guard Andrew Nembhard has made his transfer decision.

Zach Goodall

2022 QB Jacurri Brown Fond of Relationship with Gators QB Coach Johnson

Highly-rated 2022 dual-threat quarterback Jacurri Brown spoke about his relationship with Florida quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson following his performance at Jacksonville's Elite Underclassmen Showcase on Saturday.

Zach Goodall