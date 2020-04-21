AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Gators Ranked No. 19 in ESPN's Early Top 25

Demetrius Harvey

While the basketball season ended rather abruptly due to the on-going restrictions caused by the coronavirus, the Gators have still remained one of the teams which could shock the world next season.

Primarily thanks to the return of guard Scottie Lewis and forward Keyontae Johnson, the Gators are expected to be one of the quick-risers heading into the 2020-2021 season.

According to an ESPN "way-too-early" top 25 released just yesterday by staff writer Jeff Borzello, the Gators fall in at No. 19. Borzello lists the return of Lewis and Johnson as one of the key contributors to their raise from outside of the top-25, to within, also stating that many teams have lost players due to the NBA Draft, but not the Gators.

"With those two and Andrew Nembhard presumably back in the fold, the only key piece gone from last season is former Virginia Tech grad transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr," said Borzello.

Nembhard, the team's starting point guard from a year ago, has yet to announce publicly his intentions regarding the NBA Draft, however, if he does return the Gators will get back their top facilitator heading into next season - something Lewis and Johnson would certainly be happy to see.

The Gators are also getting back a couple of transfer students who were forced to sit out last year due to NCAA regulations - guard Tyree Appleby and forward Anthony Duruji are now immediately eligible, two players who could potentially contribute right away for the team next season. It is also worth noting that junior college-transfer, small forward Osayi Osifo will also be immediately eligible.

While the Gators are getting an influx of talent throughout their core-five, they'll still need to replace Blackshear, and that could come in the former of long rising sophomore forward/center Omar Payne. Payne, listed at 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-5.5 wingspan he is one of the longest players on the roster and should slide in nicely in Blackshear’s spot.

As of today, the projected starting five for the Gators is as follows: Nembhard, Locke, Lewis, Johnson, and Payne. The Gators will also look to Tre Mann to take a step forward at either guard spot.

The Gators had a relatively disappointing season this year going 19-12 (11-7 SEC), however, the team is slated to perform far better next year with another year of grooming talent under head coach Mike White, and being ranked No. 19 in a way-too-early top 25 is a fantastic start.    

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Which Gators WR Can Replace Van Jefferson's Ability to Get Open?

Van Jefferson's ability to get open will be badly missed in the Gators' offense next season. However, a high-potential replacement might already be on the roster.

Zach Goodall

2020 NFL Draft: Final Over/Unders Released for Gators Draft Hopefuls

Final over/unders were released for the Florida Gators football team draft-hopefuls as they continue to prepare to be selected later on this week.

Demetrius Harvey

NFL Draft: Four Gators in Sports Illustrated's Top 100 Prospects

In total. five former Florida players ended up on Sports Illustrated's 255-player big board.

Zach Goodall

2022 Gators OL Target: 'The Program Is On the Up and Up'

With anchoring down the trenches always being on the mind for the Florida coaching staff, Dan Mullen and company looks ahead to 2022 by targeting Blake Miller.

Brandon Carroll

How the Gators Could Address Depth in the NCAA Transfer Portal

The Gators have taken advantage of the transfer portal in the past. With a need for additional depth at certain positions, could they do it again?

Zach Goodall

The Gators Face a Tall Task in Replacing Special Teams Veterans

With the loss of many veterans on special teams due to graduation, the Gators have some thinking to do about who can step in for the 2020 season.

Donavon Keiser

Hidden Gems: Gators Rising Sophomore Tight End Keon Zipperer

Searching for an eventual successor for tight end Kyle Pitts, the Gators may already have one on the roster in Sophomore tight end, and hidden gem Keon Zipperer.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Land Commitment From 2023 In-State Defensive Back

The Gators have landed their first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class.

Zach Goodall

Gators' Scottie Lewis Credits a Surprising Sport for his Elite Athleticism

The Gators' freshman wing is known for his elite athleticism. While his basketball background obviously molded him into the player he is today, though, he credits another surprising sport for where his athleticism comes from.

Zach Goodall

Where Are They Now: Gators Newest Hall of Fame LB Brandon Spikes

As one of the most dominant linebackers in the country, former Gators linebacker was the epitome of a Gator linebacker.

Demetrius Harvey