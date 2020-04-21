Florida Gators Ranked No. 19 in ESPN's Early Top 25

While the basketball season ended rather abruptly due to the on-going restrictions caused by the coronavirus, the Gators have still remained one of the teams which could shock the world next season.

Primarily thanks to the return of guard Scottie Lewis and forward Keyontae Johnson, the Gators are expected to be one of the quick-risers heading into the 2020-2021 season.

According to an ESPN "way-too-early" top 25 released just yesterday by staff writer Jeff Borzello, the Gators fall in at No. 19. Borzello lists the return of Lewis and Johnson as one of the key contributors to their raise from outside of the top-25, to within, also stating that many teams have lost players due to the NBA Draft, but not the Gators.

"With those two and Andrew Nembhard presumably back in the fold, the only key piece gone from last season is former Virginia Tech grad transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr," said Borzello.

Nembhard, the team's starting point guard from a year ago, has yet to announce publicly his intentions regarding the NBA Draft, however, if he does return the Gators will get back their top facilitator heading into next season - something Lewis and Johnson would certainly be happy to see.

The Gators are also getting back a couple of transfer students who were forced to sit out last year due to NCAA regulations - guard Tyree Appleby and forward Anthony Duruji are now immediately eligible, two players who could potentially contribute right away for the team next season. It is also worth noting that junior college-transfer, small forward Osayi Osifo will also be immediately eligible.

While the Gators are getting an influx of talent throughout their core-five, they'll still need to replace Blackshear, and that could come in the former of long rising sophomore forward/center Omar Payne. Payne, listed at 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-5.5 wingspan he is one of the longest players on the roster and should slide in nicely in Blackshear’s spot.

As of today, the projected starting five for the Gators is as follows: Nembhard, Locke, Lewis, Johnson, and Payne. The Gators will also look to Tre Mann to take a step forward at either guard spot.

The Gators had a relatively disappointing season this year going 19-12 (11-7 SEC), however, the team is slated to perform far better next year with another year of grooming talent under head coach Mike White, and being ranked No. 19 in a way-too-early top 25 is a fantastic start.