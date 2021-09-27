Stricklin Responds to Allegations Against Former Gators Coach Newbauer

Former Florida Gators women's basketball coach Cam Newbauer has been accused of physical and mental abuse towards his players.

Editor's note: This story includes accusations of physical and mental abuse as well as attempted suicide.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- University of Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin offered a response to allegations levied toward former Florida Gators women's basketball coach Cam Newbauer on Monday morning.

Newbauer, according to The Independent Florida Alligator's Zachary Huber, has been accused of "making racist remarks, throwing basketballs at players during practices and verbally abusing the team, assistant coaches and trainers."

The Alligator's report also stated that a former UF women's basketball player attempted suicide.

Despite these accusations, which the Alligator reports date back to late 2017, Newbauer was offered a three-year contract extension by the university this February and signed it on March 30, 2021, according to documents obtained by AllGators.

The extension was announced publicly on June 1. There were no new financial terms added to Newbauer's contract at the time.

Stricklin's full response to the allegations on Sept. 27, the day the Alligator's story was published, can be found below.

“It is our responsibility to provide a championship experience with integrity, along with the necessary support, for Gators student-athletes and staff. The culture of the women’s program under Head Coach Cam Newbauer described in The Independent Florida Alligator article is in no way consistent with the values of the University of Florida. At times during Coach Newbauer’s tenure there were concerns brought to our attention. Each time, additional information was sought, and these concerns were addressed directly with Cam as we required corrective actions and outlined clear expectations of behavior moving forward. Additionally, the UAA provided enhanced administrative oversight and presence within the program and sought anonymous feedback directly from student-athletes and staff. Ultimately, we did not see the required improvements, and following discussions with Coach Newbauer he made the decision to resign.”

The Alligator's story revealed a letter-and-email exchange between Stricklin and the parents of Sydney Morang, who medically retired from basketball after the 2017-18 season.

In that exchange, which occurred in 2018, Stricklin acknowledged that executive associate athletic director Lynda Tealer met with players to collect information and "work to make enhancements that improves the experience for our students.”

That seemingly did not come to fruition. 2020-21 graduate transfer Cydnee Kinslow said, via the Alligator, that Newbauer had a tendency to make players "feel worthless." And at the time Newbauer's extension became public this year, Stricklin had the following praise to offer the four-year UF coach.

"Cam is building his program the right way and making steady progress. It’s important that he have the time needed to continue that progress."

Newbauer would ultimately resign from his post just over a month after his extension became public, citing "personal reasons" for stepping away.

