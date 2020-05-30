Report: Florida Gators Guard Tre Mann to Withdraw from NBA Draft

Florida Gators freshman point guard Tre Mann will withdraw his name from the 2020 NBA Draft and return to Florida for a sophomore season, as reported by Adam Zagoria of New York Times Sports.

Mann entered the draft with fellow Gators point guard Andrew Nembhard on April 26th, after averaging 5.3 points per game, last season, along with just 0.7 assists per game and 1.9 rebounds in an average of 17.8 minutes per game across 29 appearances. However, Mann was never expected to remain in the draft pool.

It was reported earlier in the day on Saturday that Nembhard also intends to withdraw from the draft, but will look to transfer from Florida.

Provided Nembhard's pending transfer, Mann's return is significant for head coach Mike White's team entering the 2020-21 season. The 6-4, 174 lb. Gainesville native looks to compete with classmate Ques Glover and Cleveland State transfer Tyree Appelby at the position in the immediate future in order to replace Nembhard's role and services.

Glover finished his freshman campaign averaging 4.4 points and 0.6 assists per game in an average of 12.4 minutes per game, in 31 contests. Appelby sat out the 2019 season following his transfer, but previously notched 17.2 points and 5.5 assists in 30.5 minutes per game in 29 starts for Cleveland State as a sophomore.

With Mann set to return and Florida recently adding Michigan forward Colin Castleton via the NCAA transfer portal, paired with three signees in the 2020 recruiting class, Florida's roster will be filled entering the 2020-21 season.