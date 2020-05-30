AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Report: Florida Gators Guard Tre Mann to Withdraw from NBA Draft

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators freshman point guard Tre Mann will withdraw his name from the 2020 NBA Draft and return to Florida for a sophomore season, as reported by Adam Zagoria of New York Times Sports.

Mann entered the draft with fellow Gators point guard Andrew Nembhard on April 26th, after averaging 5.3 points per game, last season, along with just 0.7 assists per game and 1.9 rebounds in an average of 17.8 minutes per game across 29 appearances. However, Mann was never expected to remain in the draft pool. 

It was reported earlier in the day on Saturday that Nembhard also intends to withdraw from the draft, but will look to transfer from Florida.

Provided Nembhard's pending transfer, Mann's return is significant for head coach Mike White's team entering the 2020-21 season. The 6-4, 174 lb. Gainesville native looks to compete with classmate Ques Glover and Cleveland State transfer Tyree Appelby at the position in the immediate future in order to replace Nembhard's role and services.

Glover finished his freshman campaign averaging 4.4 points and 0.6 assists per game in an average of 12.4 minutes per game, in 31 contests. Appelby sat out the 2019 season following his transfer, but previously notched 17.2 points and 5.5 assists in 30.5 minutes per game in 29 starts for Cleveland State as a sophomore.

With Mann set to return and Florida recently adding Michigan forward Colin Castleton via the NCAA transfer portal, paired with three signees in the 2020 recruiting class, Florida's roster will be filled entering the 2020-21 season.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Gators Guard Andrew Nembhard Set to Withdraw from NBA Draft, Transfer

The Florida Gators were set to replace Nembhard due to the NBA Draft, now they'll have to do so anyway as he gets set to transfer.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall

Behind Florida Gators' Enemy Lines: Georgia Bulldogs QB Room Review

Taking a look behind enemy lines, into the Georgia Bulldogs' crowded quarterback room.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

With Andrew Nembhard Gone, What's Next For the Florida Gators Backcourt?

Florida starting point guard Andrew Nembhard will transfer from Florida, so where does that leave UF's backcourt?

GrahamMarsh_

How RB Lorenzo Lingard Can Change the Florida Gators Offense in 2020

After becoming eligible, Gators running back Lorenzo Lingard is set to make a big difference for the team this season.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators RB Lorenzo Lingard Receives Immediate Eligibility

The Florida Gators running back room gains an immediate boost.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Where Are They Now: Former Florida Gators Safety Reggie Nelson

As The Eraser, former Gators safety Reggie Nelson epitomized what it meant to play on the Gators defense, setting the tone for all UF safeties to come.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall

2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators Commit DE Justus Boone

Taking a look at the recruitment history and fit for Florida Gators strong-side defensive end commit Justus Boone.

Brandon Carroll

by

Zach Goodall

Report: Florida Gators Lose Two Players to NCAA Transfer Portal

The Florida Gators have lost two young baseball players to the NCAA transfer portal.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Film Room: 2021 Commit Athlete Charles Montgomery

What are the Florida Gators getting in 2021 athlete Charles Montgomery?

Zach Goodall

by

GatorLad

Florida Gators QB Recruiting and Development Under Dan Mullen

The Florida Gators drought of security at the quarterback position is long over, as Dan Mullen has completely overhauled the position.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall