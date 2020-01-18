Florida vs. Auburn: Game Info, TV, Streams, Odds and More

GatorMaven
GAINESVILLE, Fla -- SEC hoops play is heating up in Gainesville today.

Two of the best defenses in the conference are set to tip-off at 1:30 P.M. at the O'Connell Center in the Florida Gators (11-5, 3-1 SEC) and the No. 4 Auburn Tigers (15-1, 3-1 SEC).

Bruce Pearl's Tigers have been hot throughout the first half of the 2019-20 season, dropping its first game just this past week against Alabama, 64-83. Otherwise, the Tigers have been on a tear defensively, averaging an SEC-leading 17.1 turnovers created per game, allowing only 68.8 points per contest.

The Tigers pair great defense with 80.9 points per game offensively, ranking 18th in the nation. Guards Samir Doughty and Isaac Okoro have been hot shooters for Auburn, combining for over 28 points per game. Rotational players Austin Wiley and Jamal Johnson have also been effective, with Johnson posting 46% from three in nearly 14 minutes per game (3.1 attempts).

Florida will have to be on its A-game defensively to compete with Auburn, as the Gators have been far too inconsistent offensively this year to depend on scoring to stay in games. And to make matters worse, point guard Andrew Nembhard is dealing with the flu and could miss the game. He will be a game-time decision, per the team.

Regardless, this is the most important game of SEC play so far for the Gators. Will Mike White's team be able to repeat a performance like the recent Alabama game and keep up with the Tigers? 

Here's all of the information you need ahead of today's game.

Florida vs. No. 4 Auburn game info

Tip: 1:30 P.M. at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, FL.

TV: CBS

Radio: Gator IMG Sports Network

Live stream: CBS Sports Streams

Odds: Sportsline has Florida as 2-point favorites based on computer models, with an over/under of 140 set for the game

Twitter: Follow Victor Prieto for live coverage on behalf of GatorMaven.

