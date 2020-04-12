Gators Center Gorjok Gak Transfers to California Baptist

Former Florida Gators center Gorjok Gak has transferred to California Baptist University, he announced in a tweet.

Gak entered the NCAA transfer portal on December 30th to pursue graduate transfer options, and landed with the Lancers. He did not remain with the team through the shortened 2019-20 season.

The 6-11, 254 lb. center - originally from Australia - dealt with multiple injuries throughout his four-year UF career, including a knee injury that required surgery which led to a redshirt season in 2018-19. Gak suffered a dislocated shoulder in a practice last October, and only saw action in two games and averaged 5.5 minutes in each.

When healthy during his career at UF, Gak played sparingly and averaged 1.9 points and 2.1 total rebounds per game in 46 appearances.

In 2019-20, California Baptist, of the Western Athletic Conference (Division 1), posted a 21-10 (10-6 conference) record.