Gorjok Gak Leaving Florida, Will Pursue Graduate-Transfer Options

GrahamMarsh_

Florida redshirt junior Gorjok Gak will transfer from Florida, the team announced on Monday. Gak will leave for personal reasons. He is no longer with the team.

The center is from Sydney, Australia, and has battled injury since his sophomore season. He missed a sizable portion of the 2017-2018 season, and then missed all of the 2018-2019 season due to a knee injury. 

Gak had a quiet freshman season in 2016-2017 until the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where he scored a then-career high six points. The performance aided the Gators in that win which became an eventual Elite Eight run. Ironically, that game came against Virginia, who Florida football plays in the Orange Bowl the same day he announced the transfer. 

Before this season started, Gak dislocated his shoulder in a practice in October and has only played in two games this season against UCONN and Long Beach State, where he only saw six and five minutes of action, respectively. 

Gak will explore his transfer options. He plans to graduate from UF in the spring, which will grant him immediate eligibility to play next season wherever he chooses to go. 

