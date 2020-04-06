Gators Wing Scottie Lewis to Return for Sophomore Season

Florida Gators freshman wing Scottie Lewis has announced that he will return to Florida for a sophomore season, as he announced on Twitter on Monday morning.

Lewis, 20, is fresh off of a solid freshman season where he averaged 8.5 points, 3.6 total rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game across 30 contests - averaging 29.1 minutes per game. Known for posterizing blocks and athleticism, Lewis does not always play with a refined style - but an exciting one that NBA teams surely wanted to get their hands on and develop.

Of note, ESPN recently projected Lewis to be an early second round pick should he have elected to declare for the NBA Draft.

Though, those NBA teams will have to wait at least another year. Lewis instead returns to a team where he should emerge in a full-time starting role whenever the Gators are next to take the court - as obvious questions loom regarding any upcoming sporting season amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Amidst Florida's struggles with consistency as a squad in 2019, which led to a disappointing finish to a season where the Gators opened as the No. 6 team in the AP Top 25, Lewis often brought energy to the court in his defense. There are certain areas of his game that will need improvement, including consistency with the ball in his hands and creating shots for himself, which should be a point of emphasis as he prepares for a second season at UF.

Still, Lewis' return is a huge win for Florida. His skill-set allows him to defend the best players you can find within the SEC, which gives him a solid floor when he's on the court.

Point guard Andrew Nembhard and forward Keyontae Johnson both have a case to declare for the draft as well, so it will be interesting to see what decision each makes going forward. But Lewis' return is a great start as Florida assembles its roster for the 2020-21 season.