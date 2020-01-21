Know Your Enemy: Hoops Q&A With LSU Maven

In their last six games, Florida is 5-1 and LSU is 6-0.

As a result, these two teams sit atop the SEC. That sets up a No. 1 vs. No. 2 match up when they take the floor on Tuesday night in Baton Rouge. The spread favors LSU by three, so it is very close to a pick 'em game.

The Gators traditionally play well at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. They won there last season despite a strong LSU year and a weaker Florida season. On Tuesday, however, Florida will have to face one of the hottest teams in the SEC as of late. UF is also one of the conference's trending teams as well, though, which makes this rivalry affair so intriguing.

So, we caught up with Glen West of LSU Maven to discuss this Tiger team and how we see them matching up against the Gators. Here are some of his thoughts:

Question 1) LSU is on a six-game winning streak, with five of those coming in-conference, what are the main culprits for the recent success particularly against SEC teams?

First and foremost, the main thing LSU has been able to find in recent weeks is closing out games. Earlier this season, the Tigers dropped winnable games to VCU, Utah State and USC because they couldn’t close in the final minutes.

In its last four games, LSU hasn’t won a game by more than four points which tells you that they’re finding ways to close out games. Skylar Mays and Trendon Watford have been stellar down the stretch in wins over Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A & M.

Question 2) Skylar Mays has scored in double figures in every game except two all season, what makes him so effective? If you were coaching against him, what would you try to slow him down?

Being a senior, there’s not much that’s going to rattle Mays. With that being said, when he’s challenged at the rim, he sometimes tends to get out of control with the ball.



He’s been solid in the catch and shoot game and driving the ball overall, but he has struggled with finishing around the rim at times. If I were coaching against him, I’d try and force him left and meet him at the rim with an extra big. Mays has a little bit of tunnel vision which is another factor in his out of control nature at the rim at times.



Question 3) LSU is not an assist-heavy team, as Mays leads the team in assists and averages just 3.1 per game. However, it is not like the Tigers struggle to score. Only one time all season have they failed to score 70 points. What do you attribute the successful offense to?



Four words. Points in the paint. The Tigers are one of the country’s best in not only scoring in the paint but converting on its two pointers as a whole. LSU is No. 3 in the country in points from inside the arc, averaging 45.1 points off two-pointers a game.



If Florida wants to win, it has to force LSU to take threes and challenged layups. LSU shoots the three at just 32% heading into Tuesday, ranked No. 238 in the country.



4.) Outside of Mays, who do you think impacts the game the most for the Tigers?



There’s a few answers to this question but if you’re asking me, Darius Days impacts the game in so many ways. Days is averaging 12 points and 8.1 rebounds a game. It’s his work on the offensive glass that sets him apart.



He’s had games this year where his offensive rebounding has been the sole reason LSU has won in tight situations. Days’ only problem is that he has a propensity to get in foul trouble from being too aggressive on the offensive glass.



In his last three games, Days has picked up 14 fouls, fouling out of the last two in the waning minutes. LSU needs Days on the floor in late game situations so that’s an area where he needs to show some improvement in as SEC play continues.



Question 5.) Prediction?



If this were in Gainesville, I’d be inclined to pick Florida but I think LSU finds a way in the PMAC. I like the score to be somewhere in the 84-80 range with LSU getting a late bucket from Watford or Mays.



LSU is expecting its largest crowd of the season Tuesday night which will make for an entertaining game. Florida does play LSU really well every time it’s been in the PMAC, including an 82-77 win last year. The way LSU is closing games recently is my biggest argument into why the Tigers will escape with a close victory.