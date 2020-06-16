Report: Memphis in the Mix for Florida Gators Transferring PG Andrew Nembhard

Set to transfer from the Florida Gators, point guard Andrew Nembhard is drawing significant interest from prospective teams.

According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, the Memphis Tigers have emerged as a potential landing spot for Nembhard. This comes just a week after Rothstein indicated that Duke, Gonzaga and USC have all also emerged for his services. In his latest report, he reiterated those three teams are still very much in the mix as well.

Memphis finished the season 21-10 and ranked by CBS as the 59th ranked team in the nation. If he were to transfer to Memphis, Nembhard would likely draw plenty of playing time.

Nembhard, 6-foot-3, 139-pounds, finished his sophomore season averaging 11.2 points and 5.6 assists in 33.2 minutes per game. After the conclusion of this season, when it was unceremoniously interrupted due to the on-going pandemic caused by the coronavirus, Nembhard declared for the draft, only to take his name out of the hate late last month.

Nembhard will be transferring from the Gators after just two seasons with the team in hopes of starting his collegiate career anew, gaining the much-needed experience for his future prospects in the NBA someday.

As a five-star point guard out of Canada, Nembhard was expected to become a major impact player for the Gators, however, due to his playing style the team never truly was able to adapt to his talent, otherwise struggling when they needed to flourish under head coach Mike White.

Wherever Nembhard does end up, he will be forced to sit out what comes of the 2020-21 season in order to gain his eligibility. During that time he will not be able to play for a given team. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.