AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

What Do Scottie Lewis and Keyontae Johnson's Returns Mean for the Gators?

Graham Marsh

Sometimes in life, disappointment can be a blessing. 

Florida basketball was a disappointment in 2019-20. There is no other way to say it. However, could the downfalls of 2019-20 be what makes 2020-21 special? 

Freshman Scottie Lewis and forward Keyontae Johnson have both announced their decision to forego the 2020 NBA Draft and stay in school for another year. With two of coach Mike White's best players back in the fold, UF can reload next season, rather than rebuild. 

If the season had gone according to plan, which would've meant a season living up to the hype of a preseason-No. 6 ranking, that probably would have meant that Johnson and Lewis had very different seasons from what they actually had. 

That probably would have meant Lewis was the complete phenom and lottery pick he was hyped up to be. Johnson most likely dominated nearly every game the way he dominated only some. 

And above all else, it would have meant a declaration for the NBA Draft after the season. But now, Florida gets them back. The Gators get back two guys with incredibly high ceilings that could develop into absolute game-changers every single night UF takes the floor. 

Lewis' potential is about as high as his bounce. 

However, he does need to develop offensively. Often times this year, he would seemingly get ahead of himself with the ball in his hands. He is so quick-twitched, and so explosive, that it is too fast for his ball-handling and decision making. He also struggled to shoot this season, only going 44 percent from the floor. 

But on defense, he can look like Lebron James. 

His shortcomings on offense are all fixable things. White and his staff can catch those things up. Once that happens, no college player will successfully guard Lewis. He is simply too athletic. 

As for Johnson, the ball handling, decision making, and shooting are all already there. 

For him, it is about consistency. There was a five-game stretch this season where his scoring went like this: 

South Carolina (Jan. 7): 19 points

Missouri (Jan. 11): Five points

Ole Miss (Jan. 14): 15 points

Auburn (Jan. 18): Five points

LSU (Jan. 21): 16 points

His bad nights need to be 10-point nights instead of five-point nights. He is simply too good to not be a significant factor in every single game. That consistency came later in the season in games like Arkansas. 

While only hitting four shots from the field, he found a way to get involved: drawing contact. Even though he wasn't shooting particularly well, shooting just 1 for 3 from beyond the arc, he remained aggressive. He got to the free-throw line 17 times, draining 15 of them. 

Then, of course, you have nights where he does things like this. 

Then, you combine Johnson and Lewis and you get things like this. 

Gator fans should have more of this to look forward to next season. With Johnson more aggressive at all times, and Lewis finding his way offensively, there is no reason that these two can't be catalysts for a season that avenges 2019-20. 

With how disappointing the 19-12 (11-7 SEC) Gators were, returning guys like these two should come back inspired. They should come back motivated to change the recent narrative of the program being overrated. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Column: Urban Meyer Belongs in Florida's Ring of Honor

It is finally time to let the past go and embrace Meyer for everything he did for the Florida Football program.

Donavon Keiser

by

mutoka

Gators LB David Reese: 'I Really Was the Quarterback of Our Defense'

The Gators are tasked with replacing their three-year starting middle linebacker this offseason.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Take Your Pick: Gators Punt Returner Brandon James or Antonio Callaway?

With the game on the line and one final punt return being the deciding factor, which former Gators punt returner do you put back deep?

Brandon Carroll

by

Yessirrr

Gators Forward Johnson Announces Return for Junior Season

The Gators' leading scorer in 2019 will return for a junior season.

Zach Goodall

Gators Roundup: Scouting Reports, Hypothetical Trades, and More!

Catch up on the latest Florida Gators news and musings for your Tuesday afternoon.

Zach Goodall

Could Gators Punter Tommy Townsend Follow in his Brother's Footsteps?

For a second-straight year, a Townsend specialist will enter the draft, however the projections are completely different.

Demetrius Harvey

Scouting Gators 2021 QB Commit Carlos Del Rio

A thorough look at Florida Gators 2021 quarterback commit Carlos Del Rio, through the eyes of AllGators' Zach Goodall and Sports Illustrated All-American's John Garcia.

Zach Goodall

Report: Gators CB CJ Henderson a "Consensus Top 10" NFL Draft Prospect

CJ Henderson is currently the only Gators prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft projected to be selected within the first round.

Demetrius Harvey

Hidden Gems: Gators Guard Ethan White Might Be Missing Piece Along OL

In our latest installment of the Hidden Gems series, we take a look at one of the rising powerhouses along the Gators' offensive line heading into 2020.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Cockey1

Gators Center Gorjok Gak Transfers to California Baptist

The former Gators big man has found a new home on the west coast.

Zach Goodall