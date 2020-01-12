Three Observations From Florida's 91-75 Loss to Missouri

It seems that whenever Florida basketball shows a flash of brilliance this season, it immediately responds with a flash of disappointment.

After a 2-0 SEC start, featuring a thrilling 21-point comeback in double-overtime against Alabama and an 81-68 dismantling of South Carolina on the road, coach Mike White's Gators came back to what has been 2019 reality: Disappointment.

So, what did we learn about this team on Saturday night?

This team goes as Andrew Nembhard goes

In the last two wins, point guard Andrew Nembhard had 25 and 21 points, respectively. Unsurprisingly, both of those contests were wins for Florida.

Nembhard is a lock to rack up at least 4-5 assists a game, but in games like South Carolina, his scoring threat makes his passing even more dangerous.

If the defense is not scared of Nembhard severely damaging them in the scoring department, they can play the passing lanes and sag off of him. Therefore, he can't force help defense and kick it to open guys.

That has been one of the few things that's kept Florida's offense from stagnating, and when Nembhard is not scoring super effectively, it will probably be a tough day for the Gators like it was against Missouri.

Keyontae Johnson needs to be involved more often

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson seems to go in and out of relevance for this team. He is the most versatile player that wears orange and blue on both ends of the floor and should always register at least decent nights. There's no excuse to not remember something he did to contribute in a game.

But against the Tigers, Johnson finished the game with just five points in 27 minutes of play. He also only had five rebounds as well, not overly impressive for a guy with the size to mix it up in the paint with anyone.

Scottie Lewis is improving offensively

This was the main positive I took away from this game. Lewis may have only shot at 33 percent from the floor but he was 50 percent from three and 100 percent from the free throw line on his way to 11 points.

Lewis is not a natural scorer, this is well known. His five-star rating out of high school was because of his elite defense and freakish athleticism. These growing pains as far as shooting percentage are expected for a young player that at times seems too athletic for his own skill set.

But that is ok.

He needs these learning moments to develop into a regular scorer. He has the athletic ability to do so and throughout the season so far has grown through some offensive mistakes and tough nights.