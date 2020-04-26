Gators Point Guard Tre Mann Declares For NBA Draft

Florida point guard Tre Mann has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft. He will retain his eligibility.

There are about 25 NCAA-verified agents that players like Mann can sign with and still hold onto their eligibility. This allows him to see what NBA scouts think of him and where, if at all he may get selected on draft day.

If he does not like what he hears, he can return to Florida. So it is a no-risk situation.

However, a player like Mann, who averaged only 5.3 points per game last season, along with just 0.7 assists per game and 1.9 rebounds, has a slim chance to get legitimate NBA love.

While he is 6-foot-4, the guard is only 174 pounds and shot the ball this past season at just 35.6 percent. He often struggled to get meaningful minutes on the floor for a lot of the season, as fellow freshman Ques Glover battled him for backup point guard and shooting guard time all year.

In all likelihood, Mann will return to Florida for another year. However, it is possible that the former McDonald's All American coming out of high school could impress some scouts in a combine-like setting and end up leaving the Gators for real.

Mann joins fellow Gators point guard Andrew Nembhard to declare for the NBA Draft today, on the final day that prospects can declare. This is the second time that Nembhard has tested the NBA waters - it will be curious to see how each players' process plays out.