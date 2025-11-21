What to Know About Gators Basketball's Opponent, Merrimack

Joe Gallo (Merrimack College) 2-3 Zone Defense Rules:

✅Move on the flight of the ball

✅Nobody shoots where they catch it

✅Hands never drop below your waist

✅Stay down (no ball fakes, no shot fakes)

✅Don't get screened



Mindset: No 3s, no layups, & only give up contested 2s pic.twitter.com/eeabExm26Y