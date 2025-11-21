What to Know About Gators Basketball's Opponent, Merrimack
While Merrimack does not pose a serious threat to the Florida Gators, this game offers Florida a chance to address persistent issues before the season gains momentum. Pre-conference games like this one, often called pay games, are essentially glorified practices against teams hoping for an upset, even if they rarely make for exciting television.
Who is Merrimack?
Calling the Warriors relatively new to Division 1 is an understatement. They are now in their seventh year and compete in the Northeast Conference. No one will mistake North Andover, Mass. for Gainesville, Fla., but head coach Joe Gallo has guided the program to just one losing season since their promotion. Gallo is known for maximizing talent by tailoring his coaching to the roster he has, rather than forcing players to adapt to a rigid system.
In the Zone
As college basketball becomes more focused on individual defenders, Gallo and Merrimack have chosen a different approach. The Warriors use a base 2-3 zone defense. While they will adjust it based on opponents, they stick to its core structure. Their defense aims to limit three-point shots and cause turnovers.
“It’s really weird," Thomas Haugh said. "I think freshman year, we were losing by one to them at halftime. So it's like a team that we need to go in there and play our game against. You know, we're going to practice that 2-3 (zone). It's super goofy because they like, no matter what, I was watching the film yesterday, playing Auburn or something… In transition, like they run back to a two-three. They don't even, like match up on the transition. So, you know, it's going to be like a little weird playing that, but, you know, I think Cocach Golden and Coach Olsen, who has the scouting, is going to do a great job.”
To start, Gallo uses a 1-2-1-1 press to pressure the ball handler and speed up the tempo. Once Merrimack transitions to the 2-3, the wings focus on guarding the three-point line instead of sinking back to stop drives.
Gators Approach
Neither Boogie Fland nor Xaivian Lee has shot well this season, combining for just 30.1 percent from the field. That will not work when SEC play starts after the new year. Against Merrimack, they do not need to take outside shots. The 2-3 zone instead invites dribble drives and allows teammates to move toward the basket, ideal for guards struggling with jump shots.
Players like Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh and the improving Reuben Chinyelu should find plenty of layups and dunks. With Merrimack’s best rebounder being a 6-foot-2, 165-pound guard (Kevair Kennedy), Florida will face little resistance inside. This is a good chance for the Gators to work on their half-court offense, as well as cutting and finishing at the rim.
Overview
This is a money game for Merrimack and an opportunity for Florida’s guards to develop specific skills. Even when the three-pointer is available, taking it is not helpful. Instead, finding open teammates while attacking the basket keeps the team engaged and sharp. Give credit to Todd Golden for scheduling a team with an unusual style—this will challenge Florida in ways others will not.