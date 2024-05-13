Gators 2024-2025 SEC Opponents Announced
The Florida Gators men’s basketball 2024-2025 SEC opponents have been released, the SEC announced on Monday.
Next year sees the conference expand from 14 teams to 16 teams with Oklahoma and Texas joining the fold from the Big 12.
The Gators will host the Longhorns and the Sooners as two of six home-only opponents. It’ll be the first time Oklahoma visits Florida in its history and first time since 1996 that Texas travels to Gainesville.
Rounding out that group are Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
Six more teams compile Florida’s away-only opponents. They are Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU and Mississippi State.
Despite arguably being Florida’s biggest conference rival, it is the first time since the 1963-1964 season that the Gators only play Kentucky once, according to UF men’s basketball SID Denver Parler.
Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee make up the Gators’ home-and-home conference opponents.
Led by former UF head coach Mike White, Georgia has not beaten Florida since the 2018-2019 season and are on an 11-game losing streak to the Gators. Florida beat Georgia three times last season, which includes an 85-80 victory in the SEC Tournament.
The Gators played both South Carolina and Tennessee last year once each, losing both matchups. It’ll be the first time since the 2020-2021 season that Florida plays the Vols more than once and first time since the 2017-2018 season that Florida plays the Gamecocks more than once.
Dates, times and TV information for each matchup will be announced at a later date.