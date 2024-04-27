Florida Gators get Visit from No. 1 Transfer Portal OL
The Florida Gators recently hosted USC transfer Jason Zandamela, who is rated as the top remaining interior offensive lineman transfer in the country, according to On3.
Originally form Mozambique, Zandamela played high school football at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International before becoming USC’s top-rated signee in the 2024 class. However, his time as a Trojan barely lasted four months, and he entered the transfer portal on April 16.
UCF and Florida immediately became the two schools to watch for Zandamela’s transfer. He visited UCF from April 23-24 before visiting Florida that weekend. Zandamela will reportedly make his final decision between the two programs next week.
Should Zandamela commit to Florida, he’ll fill an immediate position of need for the Gators. Florida’s two starting guards from last season, Richie Leonard IV and Micah Mazzccua, both departed from the program through the transfer portal after the season ended.
He’ll also have all four years of eligibility remaining.
In spring, rising sophomore Knijeah Harris seemed to have locked up a starting spot at left tackle following a strong camp, and tackle-turned-guard Damieon George Jr. spent most of spring on the right side.
However, a lack of depth and experience as well as overall uncertainty at the position led Florida to make Zandamela a priority on the recruiting trail.