Florida Gators Zero In on Local 4-Star Defensive Lineman
As the Florida Gators continue to add to its 2025 recruiting class, one prospect to keep a close eye on is four-star defensive lineman Jarquez Carter, who hails from nearby Newberry High School.
At 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 284 pounds, Carter currently ranks as the No. 33 defensive lineman and No. 53 player in the state of Florida, according to the On3 Industry Comparison.
Following Newberry’s spring practice on Thursday, Gators Illustrated caught up with Carter to discuss his recruitment to that point, his summer visit schedule and his plans for announcing his top schools.
“Everything is smooth,” Carter said of his recruitment so far. “I think (Gerald Chatman) is a great coach. He brings a lot of important stuff to the table. You can see that the whole D-line changed right when he got there.”
Carter will visit Florida from May 31 to June 2, he previously announced on May 3.
“Just really getting closer with the coaches more, being around the players again, great feeling about the team and the system,” he said of what he looks forward to. “I've been there multiple times, but hopefully this is the visit that hits.”
After his planned Florida visit, Carter has visits scheduled to Penn State (June 7-9) and UCF (June 14-16). He previously took unofficial visits to both programs and has also taken unofficial visits to Miami, Tennessee and FSU.
He said his trips to Penn State, UCF and Miami have stood out among those schools.
“I like how they push people up the field, how they are able to make plays in the backfield instead of just sitting there and playing pitty-patty ball with the offensive line,” he said.
As far as a commitment goes, Carter did not indicate whether or not he had a date in mind. However, he did explain that he will announce either a “top six or a top eight,” at the end of Newberry’s spring football camp, which concludes on May 17 with the Panthers’ spring game matchup against North Marion.
Should Carter join the Gators’ class, he would be the third defensive line commit, joining consensus four-star Jalen Wiggins and four-star Jeramiah McCloud.