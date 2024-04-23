Report: Florida Gators Set to get Visit from Top Transfer Portal OL
The Florida Gators aren't done adding to the roster for the 2024 season. On Monday, the Gators announced offensive lineman Enoch Wangoy would be joining the squad this summer.
Wangoy was previously a commitment for the Class of 2025, but he decided to graduate early and join the Gators right away.
Florida is also involved with the nation's No. 1 offensive interior lineman in the transfer portal. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, former USC Trojan Jason Zandamela is visiting UCF and plans to visit the Gators as well.
"Former USC OL Jason Zandamela will visit UCF tomorrow and Wednesday, he tells On3," reported Fawcett on X. "Zandamela is also in the works of finalizing his visit to Florida, which will be this weekend or early next week."
On3 lists Zandamela as the No. 30 overall and No. 2 interior lineman in the transfer portal. He comes in just behind Parker Brailsford who is making the move from Washington to Alabama.
247Sports is higher on Zandamela. They have him as the No. 7 overall prospect in the portal and No. 1 interior offensive lineman.
Zandamela is currently listed at 6'2.5 and 285 pounds and is originally from Clearwater Academy in Clearwater. Making the move back to the Sunshine State seems logical.
He held a Florida scholarship offer and was recruited by offensive line coach Rob Sale before ultimately choosing to head west for the USC Trojans according to 247Sports. They ranked him the No. 1 interior lineman in the country coming out of Clearwater.