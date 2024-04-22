Florida Gators Football Adds 2024 Commitment

Enoch Wangoy

⬇️Full Junior Season Film ⬇️

DL/OL

6’8in 280 7ft Wingspan

C/O 2025

4.3Gpa



First Season of football !

Two sport athlete 🏈🏀@DOMXprospects @WillieLyles @adamgorney @MohrRecruiting @Coach_Bergman @IvoryDurham2 @RivalsFriedman @bmarcello @DLCoachGarrett @Zerbe_FSU… pic.twitter.com/mwgIFttF59