Florida Gators Football Adds 2024 Commitment
The Florida Gators football program continues to add to its 2024 signing class, this time via a reclassification.
Class of 2025 offensive line commit Enoch Wangoy, who originally committed on March 9, has reclassified to the 2024 class and will join the program in May. UF announced Wangoy’s addition via a social media post on Monday.
“You’re getting someone who’s going to give their all - every snap, every practice, every game. Someone who embraces challenges as opportunities for growth,” Wangoy said via the social media post.
Wangoy’s addition to the class bolsters not only the depth of the offensive line room, but also pure size. He stands at a self-reported 6-foot-8 with a seven-foot wingspan and weighs 314 pounds.
247Sports rated Wangoy as a three-star offensive tackle prospect.
Wangoy’s journey also is a continuation of an irregular football career. Originally from Manchester, England, Wangoy moved to the United States at the age of 16 and originally played soccer, basketball and rugby.
His 2023 campaign with Jacksonville (Fla.) Zarephath Academy was his first year playing American football. A team captain, Wangoy played both offensive and defensive line, where he recorded 19 tackles, two sacks and three blocked kicks.
His full junior season highlights can be viewed below.
Wangoy also becomes the second European offensive line enrollee on the Florida football program, joining freshman Noel Portnjagin, who comes from Germany.
Florida’s 2024 offensive line class is rounded out by early enrollees Fletcher Westphal and Mike Williams; summer enrollee Marcus Mascoll; and transfer additions Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson and Devon Manuel.