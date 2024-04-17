Florida Gators Basketball Star to Test NBA Waters, Enter Draft
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A second Florida Gators basketball player has announced his intention to enter the 2024 NBA Draft while retaining his collegiate eligibility.
Will Richard, who started in 35 of the Florida Gators' 36 games this year, announced that he will be entering the NBA Draft, but should he return to college, he will remain with the Gators.
“I’m excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining my eligibility. In the event that I return for college, I will be returning to no other than the University of Florida,” Richard wrote in an announcement posted on his “X” account.
“I have every desire to fulfill my dreams of playing in the NBA and will allow for the process, and the feedback from NBA teams to make a draft decision. As always, #GoGators!”
In two years at Florida, Richard started in 65 of his 69 appearances while averaging 10.9 points per game in that span. Last season, he provided the third-most minutes on the team, while his 11.4 points per game were fourth most.
Richard also provided consistent three-point shooting with a career-high 70 makes in 2024.
Richard joins fellow guard Walter Clayton Jr. as Gators who will test the draft waters while retaining their collegiate eligibility. Clayton Jr. announced his plans on April 8.
“I am grateful for being able to come home this past year and be a part of something special being built here in Gainesville,” Clayton Jr. wrote. “With the support of Coach Golden, Coach McCray and the rest of the staff, I want to announce I will be entering the 2024 NBA Draft while retaining my college eligibility for the option to return to no other than the University of Florida. Thank you to everyone for the support! Go Gators!”
Should Richard and Clayton Jr. elect to return to Florida, both would be in their final year of eligibility.
The deadline for all early entrants to withdraw from the NBA Draft is June 16 at 5 p.m., ten days before the draft begins.