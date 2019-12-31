2019 Orange Bowl: Live Blog for Florida vs. Virginia

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla -- The No. 9 Florida Gators are set to take on the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers tonight in the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl, kicking off at 8:10 P.M.

The end of Florida's successful 2019 season is here.

Will quarterback Kyle Trask finish his remarkable story of a season on a high note with a New Year's Six Bowl victory under his belt? It'd only be fitting for the former seven-year backup, with the Orange Bowl marking his 10th start as a college quarterback and since his days as a freshman in high school.

At the same time, Virginia is a team that Florida can't take lightly. Dual-threat quarterback Bryce Perkins has accounted for over 4,000 all-purpose yards this season, and is Virginia's leading rusher in attempts and yards. He presents a unique threat that Florida has not faced in 2019, but has had plenty of time to prepare for.

Stay tuned to the GatorMaven live blog for constant updates, highlights, and takeaways from the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl.

Live Blog

8:39 P.M.: TOUCHDOWN GATORS! Trask throws a quick hitch to Perine, who was split out wide to the left. Perine does the rest! 16-yard TD and Perine is shining! 14-0 Gators.

8:37 P.M.: Trask had Pitts for a TD, but missed the throw. He has not played well.

8:33 P.M.: Pierce just had a great run. He got stuffed in the backfield, but was able to get free for a gain of 6.

8:31 P.M.: Emory Jones is in the game. He takes off up the middle for a gain of 17. Jones needs to play so much more. He is so dynamic. Sheesh

8:30 P.M.: 3rd and 3 is picked up on a Pierce 4 yard run.

8:29 P.M.: Trask has the INT and a near INT earlier in the game as well and he just air mailed a pass to a wide open receiver. He has not looked great to start.

8:28 P.M.: Mullen dials up a screen to Perine on 3rd and 9 and Perine makes a great play to pick up the 1st down! Perine is playing with some juice tonight.

8:22 P.M.: WOW. Virginia's first play is a bomb for a touchdown. Perkins throws an absolute DIME to the end zone and it is caught by Jana. 7-7 tie with 11:27 left.

8:21 P.M.: Trask throws a terrible pass to the right sideline and is picked off. Ugly, ugly throw by Trask. Virginia gets a big turnover!

8:16 P.M.: Florida's defense gets Virginia to a 3rd and 1 and the defense makes the play and forces the punt. 3 and out No. 1 for the Gators defense.

8:14 P.M.: Zuniga is on the field for the Gators defense:

8:14 P.M.: Perine should get some love from the NFL scouts for that run:

8:13 P.M.: TOUCHDOWN FLORIDA!!!! PERINE TAKES IT 61-YARDS!!! The Gators' offense just punched Virginia in the mouth! 7-0 Florida with 14:20 to go in 1st quarter.

8:12 P.M.: Kyle to Kyle! Pitts is such a dude. Florida gets a 1st down on the 2nd play!

8:10 P.M.: I would like it to be known both teams wearing colors is absolutely terrible. Someone should have white on because this looks dumb. It reminds me of when my brother and I used to play Madden against each other and both picked color jerseys. We would quit the game and make sure we didn't do that. Yuck!

8:09 P.M.: Florida calls Tails and it is Heads. Virginia defers. Florida will get the ball to start the game. Here we go!

8:00 P.M.: If you haven't checked yet, here are the Gator Maven Staff Picks and Predictions for the Orange Bowl: https://www.si.com/college/florida/football/2019-orange-bowl-gatormaven-staff-picks-predictions

7:59 P.M.: Here we go ladies and gents! It has been a month since we have seen the Gators play, so buckle up and enjoy the game!

7:55 P.M.: Jabari Zuniga was in workout clothes and warming up with Florida's defense pre-game. As things stand, he will play for the first time since the Georgia game on November 2nd.

7:55 P.M.: Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks is out here throwing it around for one last time with his teammates. Franks announced his intention to transfer as a graduate student earlier this month.