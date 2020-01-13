2020 East-West Shrine Bowl: Florida Gators Preview

Three former Florida Gators will travel down I-75 to St. Petersburg, FL this week for the annual East-West Shrine Bowl, an all-star game showcasing senior talent from across the nation in front of over 300 NFL scouts and agents.

Wide receivers Freddie Swain and Josh Hammond, as well as punter Tommy Townsend, will represent Florida at Tropicana Field this week, playing for the East team under the direction Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell.

Buccaneers wide receivers coach Antwan Randle El will lead Swain, Hammond, and the entire WR group, while Townsend will work with Pittsburgh Steelers special teams assistant Denzel Martin.

You can watch the Shrine Bowl on Saturday, January 18th at 3:30 P.M., on NFL Network. There will be four team practices on Monday-Thursday, and GatorMaven will be in attendance reporting, taking video, and interview the three former Gators.

So, why does any of this matter?

This could be the last chance for Swain, Hammond, and Townsend to compete for improved stock in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft, other than the Florida Pro Day and a potential NFL Combine invitation - which would likely come after a successful Shrine Bowl.

Both Swain and Hammond fit the prototypical mold for a slot receiver in a West Coast offense, and should be able to find opportunities at the next level, even if they go undrafted in such a deep wide receiver class. Both receivers carry average frame, with Swain standing at 6-0, 199 lbs., and Hammond weighing only four pounds less at the same height.

Athletic testing will be important for both, which would come at the Combine and Pro Day. Swain was clocked running a 4.54 at The Opening coming out of high school - a similar time would do him just fine as he ascends to the next level.

Scouts will be keeping a good eye on Swain this week and in upcoming events as a potential later round gem in such a deep receiver class, based on rumblings I've heard.

The two split the starting slot receiver role in 2019 to benefit the team, and combined for 65 receptions, 863 yards, and nine touchdowns. Swain led the duo in all three categories with 38 catches for 517 yards and seven scores, while also returning kicks and punts.

Townsend, in his two years as Florida's starting punter, averaged 44.9 yards per punt with a net average of 41.9, per Pro Football Focus. Averaging a solid hang-time of 4.18 seconds and pinning more than half of his 91 career attempts (54) inside the 20 yard line, Townsend will receive NFL opportunities - even if he goes undrafted, which typically is the for punters minus the occasional one or two.

What could make Townsend one of those lucky few to be drafted, though is his trick play ability on fake punts. The 6-2, 172 lb. punter has attempted four rushing fakes, converting two first downs.

With a final opportunity to show NFL evaluators their skill-set in pads before the 2020 NFL Draft, Swain, Hammond, and Townsend can utilize the East-West Shrine Bowl in an attempt to hear their names called in April.

Make sure to follow @zach_goodall on Twitter for live updates and video from Tuesday's and Thursday's Shrine Bowl practices.