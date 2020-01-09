Gators in the NFL Draft: Importance of the Senior and East-West Shrine Bowls

In a year where it feels like the Florida Gators have more serious NFL Draft prospects than we've had in recent years, the importance of the events within the draft process will be crucial for Florida's entrants.

So far, only one underclassman has declared early for the NFL Draft in cornerback C.J. Henderson, being that he is widely projected as an early pick. And with fellow CB Marco Wilson and junior wide receiver Trevon Grimes electing to return to Florida in 2020, there aren't many players left with an NFL decision to make.

Therefore, Florida's remaining prospects are seniors. They aren't entering this draft with the momentum of Henderson who carries elite coverage traits and will run in the 4.3-4.4 range at the NFL Combine.

But as things stand, seven of Florida's prospects have received and accepted invitations to the annual prospect bowl games, the 2020 Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, and the East-West Shrine Bowl in St. Petersburg, FL.

Running back Lamical Perine, wide receiver Van Jefferson, and defensive ends Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga will all participate in the Senior Bowl, while receivers Josh Hammond and Freddie Swain, as well as punter Tommy Townsend, will represent the Gators at the Shrine Bowl.

So, what is the significance of these bowls? What can these prospects stand to gain from a meaningless all-star game after they've finished their college careers?

Look at NFL quarterbacks Daniel Jones, Josh Allen, and Baker Mayfield. All top 10 picks - all competed at the Senior Bowl to raise their stock against the nation's top senior draft prospects.

And it's not only quarterbacks who benefit. Nine prospects from past Senior Bowl alone were selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and 93 in total. Seven of the nine first-rounders were selected in the back half of the first round, climbing their way up the draft board after big performances in Mobile.

As for the Shrine Bowl, an average of 300 alumni are on NFL rosters on a year-to-year basis.

That's how important these bowls are.

Each of Florida's participants in these games will have a great chance to impress all 32 NFL teams scouting these events. Practice, events, and interviews with teams throughout the entire week, on top of a big performance in the games, can boost a prospect's draft value dramatically.

And each of Florida's prospects has a serious case to do that.

For Greenard and Zuniga, the edge duo will compete against the best senior offensive linemen - a position that requires immense technique training, and the more experienced, the better - every day in practice and at the game.

Winning one-on-ones in drills will command the attention of scouts for both edge rushers. Greenard, who exploded for 10 sacks and 16 tackles for loss as a graduate transfer in 2019, could find himself in first round conversation with a strong Senior Bowl performance.

Meanwhile, Zuniga, who missed the majority of his senior season with a nagging ankle injury, has a chance to rebound against top competition and show teams that his injury is behind him.

Entering the 2019 season, Zuniga was considered one of Florida's top upcoming draft prospects, but three sacks and 5.5 sacks in five games - as impressive as that is alone - hurt his stock given his injury. Without an event like the Senior Bowl, Zuniga could have never recovered from his fall, but now he has a legitimate opportunity.

Transitioning to the offensive side of the ball, what hurt Perine's production in 2019? Poor run blocking.

At the Senior Bowl, with the top offensive linemen creating holes ahead of him, Perine will receive plenty of opportunities to show NFL evaluators what he can do as a rusher, and flash his improved ability as a receiving back with the draftable quarterback talent slinging him the ball.

Speaking of the passing game, Jefferson might need the best performance of all the Gators in attendance for his draft stock's sake. The 2020 wide receiver class is one of, if not the, best wide receiver classes in history. The son of an NFL receivers coach, Jefferson is the type to take advantage of team interviews to show off his mental awareness as a receiver, and the one-on-ones to win routes.

The Shrine Bowl doesn't put out the high-profile prospects that the Senior Bowl hosts annually, but there are always draft picks that come out of the St. Petersburg showcase. Hammond and Swain, like Jefferson, will interview with teams and hit the whiteboard to display their football IQ, and consistently winning one-on-ones can do receivers major favors.

And then there's Townsend. Punters don't often get drafted, but invites to prospect bowl games are based on NFL interest. Townsend will find his future team at the event, whether he is to be drafted or sign as an undrafted free agent somewhere.

The NFL Draft is important for college football. Coaches who consistently develop draftable talent in college can pitch that in recruiting high school prospects, and Gators head coach Dan Mullen has a great opportunity to make that pitch after the upcoming NFL Draft.

But in order for Mullen to be able to do that, these seven prospects will need to take advantage of the draft process events in order to boost their stock. That's what makes the Senior and Shrine Bowl games so important.

GatorMaven's Zach Goodall will be live from Mobile during the entire week of the Senior Bowl, covering the participating Gators. Make sure to follow him on Twitter here for constant updates.