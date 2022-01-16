Alabama Transfer WR Javon Baker Talks Surprise Official Visit With Gators

The Florida Gators met with several prospects from the 2022 recruiting class, but also some transfer players such as Alabama receiver Javon Baker, a surprise visit to campus.

It could be a quick turnaround for Alabama transfer receiver Javon Baker, who entered the transfer portal just a few days ago, electing to leave the Crimson Tide.

He's already on official visits around the country, taking his first to Gainesville to meet with the Florida Gators, a complete surprise visit to everyone.

While he could be taking more visits, his one to Florida was the visit scheduled so far, which should be encouraging UF if they want to land the rising junior receiver who first joined the Crimson Tide in 2020 as one of the top-ranked receivers out of Georgia.

Over the past couple of years, Baker has caught just nine passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown came during the 2021 season. Without much playing time at Alabama and plenty of potential still left for the 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver, he's opted to transfer.

"Everything [was] good, [head] coach [Billy] Napier starting something new and everything like that," Baker said of his visit earlier today. "Everything has always been like straight on with Florida though so, because you know my brother Carlos go there."

Of course, Baker is referring to Florida quarterback Carlos Del-Rio Wilson. He and Wilson played together in high school.

Meeting with Napier and receivers coach Keary Colbert, the standout receiver got an opportunity to see what could be in store for him at UF. Visiting Florida again, this time with a new staff in charge, Baker says he still likes everything, including the coaching staff.

As for his relationship with Napier and Colbert, it appears that's already off to a great start, too, with Napier having coached at Alabama in the past and Colbert having played the position before, something that's important to the young receiver.

"Yeah, you know, coach Napier coached at Alabama. So all the players that I really looked up to at Alabama and they helped me with everything, like Smitty [DeVonta Smith] and [Jaylen] Waddle and [John] Metchie and all them, they knew coach Napier," said Baker.

"I was just trying to get a heads up before I even come here. Like, what's coach Napier like? And they said the same thing, he was just like ... I like him as a coach and everything like that."

Colbert coached at USC prior to joining Napier's staff at Florida, but also played receiver in the NFL from 2004-11.

"I like that. I like that about a coach, too. Then he could show me how to do stuff, not just playing another position or didn't play football at all coaching me, I don't like that so, that'll play a role," said Baker.

While Baker did say that "everybody" is pretty high in terms of his interest level in the program he's leaning toward, his father was a bit more frank. Speaking off to the side, Baker's father made it clear, saying "this is our ideal landing spot," speaking about his son going to his next school.

As for when it will make his decision? Baker says that it will be "closer than anybody will expect it to be," a quick turnaround for the soon-to-be-former Crimson Tide receiver, and potentially already one of the top receivers on the UF roster.

While he didn't give too much away in terms of what the offense may look like under Napier, Baker did say to just know the "offense [is] gonna be special, just know that." We should see just that sometime soon as spring quickly approaches.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.