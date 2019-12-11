BREAKING: UF Student Tickets Already Sold Out For Orange Bowl

Gator Maven
It took less than three hours. 

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m., the UF ticket office went live with the selling of student tickets for the Orange Bowl in Miami on Dec. 30th when the Gators take on Virginia. The student deal was $50 a piece, and students could buy up to four tickets for themselves, friends and family. 

Before 1 p.m., those tickets were all gone.

To be clear, this does not mean that Orange Bowl tickets in general are sold out, those are still available via regular ticket buying apps like StubHub, TicketMaster, SeatGeek, etc. 

However, the student package is sold out. And for a student section that has gotten heavy criticism for not filling the stadium, that will not be the case on Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium. 

As many UF students that are physically allowed to be inside the stadium with a seat will be in the stadium sitting down. It is safe to say that at least from the student's perspective, Gator Nation will show out at the Orange Bowl. 

This is what happens when you make big time bowl games. It also doesn't exactly hurt that this game is in the home town of tons of the UF student body down in Miami. 

