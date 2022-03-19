Emory Jones Officially Enters Portal, Gators’ Napier Issues Statement

The Florida Gators will have to move forward without Emory Jones at quarterback.

Photo: Emory Jones; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators QB Emory Jones has officially entered the transfer portal.

On Friday, it was reported that Jones would enter the portal after previously indicating he would remain committed to the program through the fall.

Today, Jones made that move official after speaking about the decision with his family, opting to move on from Florida after four full years, entering his redshirt senior season this year. Jones penned a statement on social media, saying his goodbyes to coaches, teammates and the Gator Nation.

“Thank you for so many unforgettable memories, Thank you for always showing up and supporting me,” Jones said to the fans. I will never forget the indescribable feeling and the roar of 90,000 strong at the Swamp.”

Jones will finish his final semester at Florida to earn his degree, something he has always stated was a goal of his since stepping foot on campus at Florida in 2018.

“After many conversations with my family and after putting a lot of thought into my future, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Shortly following Jones’ announcement, Gators head coach Billy Napier issued a statement, offering his supposed to the redshirt senior QB.

“First off, I want to thank Emory and his family for everything they’ve done for the Gators. I have had the honor to get to know his mother, Trina, and I have nothing but respect for her, Emory and the rest of his family,” said Napier.

“Emory has conducted himself with nothing but class and selflessness. It is not surprising that he has earned the respect of his teammates, coaches and this entire organization.

“I am proud of him for everything he’s accomplished and for his commitment to complete his degree this spring. He is a young man with a bright future and I wish him nothing but the best.”

Jones will leave Florida after four seasons, including one season of being the team’s starting quarterback (2021).

He completed 64.6% of his passes for 3,347 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his career.

Moving forward, Jones will look for a new opportunity in college football, behind the eight ball a tad due to not being able to go through spring with whatever program he ultimately decides to transfer to.

For Florida, the program will likely continue forward with redshirt sophomore QB Anthony Richardson as the team’s starting QB, though the program did bring in Ohio State transfer QB Jack Miller earlier this year to compete.

Richardson continues to recover from offseason knee surgery but indicated on Tuesday that he was recovering nicely, able to participate in some level of drills during the spring.

