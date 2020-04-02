Film Study: How the Gators Can Fix Their Run Game

Since Dan Mullen became the Gators' new head ball coach near the end of 2017, expectations of a new and improved offensive scheme radiated the team's fan base and spectators alike. Now, after two seasons, the Gators can begin to usher in the offense to its potential with Mullen's direction.

During his time at Mississippi State, and even before then, Mullen has implemented one of the most potent spread offensive schemes in the nation. Using unique blocking principles, and explosive weapons within the offense, the Bulldogs were tough to defend. While Mullen's principals have certainly changed throughout the years, the basic concepts remain the same.

In a Mullen spread offense the head coach enjoys stretching the opposing defense as wide as possible, forcing them to defend the entirety of the field. That much has remained true at Florida. This spreading of the defense allows for favorable matchups for the Gators from within the box; typically not out-manned from within the box.

Mullen uses a variety of run plays to fit within his scheme, most common however is a variation of an inside-zone in which the quarterback will attempt to "freeze" the defensive end crashing down on the backside of the play, allowing the quarterback to make a decision on whether hand the ball off or simply keep it.

Credit: Coaches Choice

This is the bread and butter of a rushing attack. While the Gators did well at times in these areas, consistency was missing and will be something to look for moving forward into 2020.

Aside from the running back, the offensive line and then the quarterback are the two more important factors in executing this scheme to perfection. Last season, the Gators' starting offensive line featured one returning starter in center Nick Buchanan. The rest of the offensive line had not started for the Gators full time, and had one redshirt freshman by seasons end in left guard Richard Gouraige.

Run concept film review

Florida vs. Auburn (2019)

While not exactly the same, this play illustrates a lack of consistency within the Gators' run game and blocking assignments. The play is broken from the very start as left guard Brett Heggie is immediately pushed into the play side of the line of scrimmage. Running back Lamical Perine makes the most of the play, however and creates positive yardage as a result.

While as Mississippi State, Mullen implemented the very same scheme he currently uses at Florida, with several adjustments made for personnel, of course.

According to SportSource Analytics, Mullen's offense at Mississippi State from 2014-2017 averaged 5.15 yards per rush, which ranked fourth among SEC teams and 19th among FBS teams. In contrast, in 2019 the Gators ranked 11th in the SEC with 4.24 yards per rush.

Typically, Mullen prefers a more run-heavy split. For example, in 2016, Mullen's Bulldogs called 31.6 passes per game with 40.6 runs per game on average, for contrast. For the Gators in 2019, Mullen's team called 35.9 passes for games with 30.4 rushes per game, on average.

In order for the offense to be majorly successful, the team will need to be more consistent in the run game; the ability to run more will accomplish what Mullen sets out to do every week, control the line of scrimmage, and in essence, the game.

Mississippi State vs. LSU (2014)

The Bulldogs enjoyed success thanks primarily due to their execution along the line of scrimmage. This inside zone play uses a backside fold block with the right tackle pulling, so it is not the exact same concept as the play above. However, it still illustrates how successful the team can be at running the football when clicking on all cylinders.

Over the years, Mullen has relied on a dual-threat quarterback. At Mississippi State, the team deployed now-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (2014-15) and former Bulldog Nick Fitzgerald (2016-17). Over that time span, Fitzgerald and Prescott averaged a staggering 950.25 yards on the ground per season.

Fitzgerald and Prescott accounted for the top four quarterbacks in rushes which ended in first downs during those four years, according to SportsSource Analytics.

While the Gators certainly do not use rising redshirt senior Kyle Trask nearly as often on the ground as Mullen once did at his previous post, the concepts in the run game have remained the same.

The Gators have enjoyed some success without the need of a Prescott or a Tim Tebow-esque quarterback taking the snaps, however, if they are to be more dynamic, one would suit the offense perfectly.

Florida vs. LSU (2019)

Ideally, the Gators would be able to pull off the same concept with rising redshirt sophomore quarterback Emory Jones, or a similar dual-threat quarterback at the helm. Against LSU, the Gators used Jones to gain yards on the ground, with this play resulting in a first down.

Florida offensive line coach John Hevesy mentioned consistency, and playing in sync, as the two major shortfalls of the team's offensive line performance in the run game last season.

"We've got to keep understanding the whys of why I should be here instead of there. No, it's here's where the defense is playing, here's where we're playing," said Hevesy last October.

"Once you start learning that, you've always got to progress to that part because we can't go out there and tell you what to do. Because I know what to do, I know who to go to, but I don't know how to do it, I'm not going to be successful. So it's constantly teaching, teaching, teaching and understanding that teaching is the biggest thing in this game."

Florida vs. South Carolina (2019)

In the clip above, the shotgun/read portion of the play is absent, however the offensive line scheme and play call remains the same as the original concept. In this play, left tackle Stone Forsythe appears confused as he approaches for a second-level double team block with Buchanan, unaware of where to go. This is part of the consistency issues the Gators had last season.

Conclusion

For the Gators to fully realize the potential of a Mullen-led offense, they'll need to be more consistent and stronger at the point of attack moving forward. While the team will almost assuredly be more prepared in 2020, no longer handcuffed by immense inexperience, the team will have to build more continuity.

Fixing the run game is not about the concepts run; those are the same as they've always been under Mullen, adjusted for personnel.

However, getting better, more experienced players along the line of scrimmage will go a long way. That’s what makes Florida’s 2020 signing haul across the offensive front, notably bringing in versatile lineman Joshua Braun and hybrid-tackle Issiah Walker, so important.

The potential is there, it simply has yet to be realized.