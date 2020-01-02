Florida DE Khris Bogle Ready for Bigger Role in 2020

With defensive ends Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga set to depart for the 2020 NFL Draft after their senior seasons, a youth movement will begin to unfold across Florida's defensive line.

Freshman BUCK rush end Khris Bogle is excited about that opportunity.

"I mean, I developed a lot," Bogle told GatorMaven following Florida's 36-28 victory over Virginia in the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl, reflecting upon his freshman season.

The freshman defensive end certainly was in good company with the veteran players around him. A graduate transfer to Florida in 2019, Greenard led the team with 10 sacks and 16 tackles for loss at the same position Bogle plays.

"Working with Jonathan Greenard, Zu [Zuniga], all the older guys, Lu [Luke Ancrum], Kyree [Campbell], coach Grantham. I mean it’s been a blessing playing behind them and learning," said Bogle.

Bogle saw action in all 13 games for Florida this season, on the field defensively for 180 snaps and another 12 on special teams.

In limited action defensively given performances the aforementioned talents, as well as Zach Carter, Jeremiah Moon, and Mohamoud Diabate across Florida's defensive front, Bogle managed to log 18 total tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, seven quarterback pressures, and one batted pass.

Bogle continued sharing what he learned from the guys ahead of him, as he prepares for an increased role in 2020. "On the field, I learned, just go hard every single play," Bogle said. "Because tomorrow, you might not play tomorrow."

His teammates saw that mentality in Bogle's game as the 2019 season wore on.

"[Bogle is] determined, he wants to get better," defensive tackle Adam Shuler said in November. "He wants to take his game to the next level. I mean he’s done a good job, you know, and he’s still growing."

The 6-6, 216 lb. defensive end should look to add weight this offseason as he prepares to see an uptick in snaps, as he, Diabate, Moon, Brenton Cox, and incoming freshmen will be tasked with filling in for the seniors set to leave the program. However, he enjoyed a productive freshman campaign that set up a solid foundation for his future at UF.

"I feel good. They’ve prepared me for next year, so I should be good," said Bogle. "Especially coach Grantham, he’s prepared me to play even when I’m not expecting to play, so I think I’m ready for next year.”