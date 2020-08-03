Projecting the Florida Gators 2020 Fall Camp QB Depth Chart

After what feels like the longest offseason in recent memory, the Florida Gators are set to kick off their fall football camp this Friday, August 7th.

Until then, we'll be projecting the Gators' depth chart, position by position to familiarize fans with the roster that head coach Dan Mullen and staff yield this year. Beginning with Mullen's well-noted history at the quarterback position, it's of little surprise that team position is set there entering year three of his tenure.

In a year where experience will matter more than ever, as spring practices to acclimate to new playbooks and starters across the conference were canceled amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Gators yield two seasoned signal-callers who look to repeat the team's 2019 success as the No. 16 passing offense in the nation.

The downside, however, is having only three quarterbacks on scholarship, with one being a true freshman. Should one of the two veterans go down the Gators' backup situation will become a lot less stable, but certainly one high on potential.

1. Kyle Trask or Emory Jones

Following Feleipe Franks' season-ending ankle injury in 2019, the Gators listed redshirt junior Kyle Trask and redshirt freshman Emory Jones as co-starters during the week while giving Trask the nod on Saturday's - hence the "or".

Provided a lack of spring practice for Jones to challenge Trask for the starting role, it's easy to forecast Trask continuing as the No. 1 signal-caller, with Jones' rotational role increasing as he enters his third year in the program.

Trask has earned plenty of praise for his breakout season a year ago, his first as a starter since his freshman season of high school, being named to the 2020 Davey O'Brien and Manning Award watch lists. The 6-5, 239 lb. signal-caller threw for 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 66.9% completion percentage in 12 appearances in 2019.

Jones, on the other hand, offers a different dynamic than Trask with plus-rushing mobility. Across his 130 snaps, Jones, 6-2, 199 lbs., rushed 42 times for 256 yards (6.1 yards per carry) and four touchdowns, while completing 65.8% of his 38 passes for 267 yards and three scores.

Jones could certainly impress in fall camp and snatch the role from Trask, but time is limited and Trask could improve just as much if not more. At this point, expect Jones to see his snaps continue to increase, but Trask holds onto the lions share.

3. Anthony Richardson

A 6-4, 233 lb. incoming freshman who played his high school ball 10 minutes away from UF, Anthony Richardson is in a perfect position to be developed slowly and earn playing time as he gets comfortable in Mullen's scheme.

Improving every year technically and fundamentally in high school, Richardson is still a raw dual-threat but his tools and intangibles are eye-popping, possessing immense arm-strength and mobility for his size. Richardson threw for 4,633 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions in high school while rushing for 1,633 yards and 41 scores.

With Trask and Jones ahead of him - Jones owning three years of eligibility -, Richardson shouldn't be expected to take the field much if ever, perhaps at the end of blowout victories as a freshman if anything. Once Trask graduates, Richardson could begin to see the field behind Jones as Jones has behind Trask, but don't expect Richardson to push for meaningful snaps any time soon.

Final Thoughts

You'd be hard-pressed to find a team within the SEC as comfortable with its quarterback position as Florida, as 2019 powerhouses LSU and Alabama lost their quarterbacks as top-five picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, Georgia lost a three-year starter to the draft as well, and other teams enter the year with lesser proven production than the Gators at QB.

Should there be a 2020 season, Trask has a chance to elevate himself as a 2021 NFL Draft prospect with strong play and enter the conversation as one of the best passers in next year's selection ceremony.

With one of the most talented tight ends in the nation in Kyle Pitts returning for a junior season and several other seasoned pass-catchers, the Gators are in good hands at quarterback, perhaps as should be expected with Dan Mullen as the team's head coach.